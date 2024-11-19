Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Days After Trump’s Win, Putin Increases Chance of Nuclear War

Russian leader Vladimir Putin shows no signs of backing down in its war on Ukraine, regardless of what Donald Trump claims.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a table with several papers in front of him and the Russian flag in the background.
ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered Russia’s threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, indicating an escalation in tensions President-elect Donald Trump promised to alleviate.

Putin’s decree on Tuesday revised Russia’s nuclear doctrine, now stating that Russia could use nuclear arms if attacked by a nation that is backed by a nuclear power, according to The New York Times. Any attack from Ukraine, would be seen as a “joint attack” with its allies, according to the doctrine.

Putin first announced plans to change this policy during an address in September, but its installation seems to be in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to fire American long-range missiles 190 miles into Russian territory. Biden’s decision came after North Korean troops were discovered fighting in Russia’s Western Kursk region last week.

On the campaign trail, Trump claimed that he would be able to end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” of being elected president—promising a deal that was far more favorable to his supposed ally Putin. Two weeks after Trump’s election victory, it seems that Russia is taking the news as permission to ramp up its assault against Ukraine, and its Western allies like NATO.

Within days of Trump winning the presidential election, Putin sent tens of thousands of soldiers to the Ukrainian war front after Trump told him not to escalate the situation.

During Trump’s debate against Biden in June, the now president-elect said, “If we had a real president, a president that knew—that was respected by Putin he would have never invaded Ukraine.”

More on election fallout:
Where Do We Go From Here?
Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Did President Biden Just Save the CHIPS Act From Trump?

The president just secured a $6.6 billion deal to build factories in Arizona—setting up a showdown when Trump, who is vehemently opposed to the key pillar of Biden’s economic program, takes office.

Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress hold a sign celebrating the CHIPS Act.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi celebrates the passage of the CHIPS Act in July.

President Biden may have secured a government program that funds semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, critical for electronics companies. 

The Biden administration announced Friday that a $6.6 billion deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to build three fabrication plants near Phoenix had been finalized, creating thousands of jobs in Arizona. Semiconductors are used in nearly every electronic device, including cell phones, airplanes, and cars. 

“This is a gigantic announcement,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters Friday. “This will be one of the most important investments that we make as a country to advance our economic and national security.”  

The deal was initially announced in April, with $6.6 billion in grants promised to the Taiwanese company along with $5 billion in loans. The funding comes from the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by Biden in 2022, which allots $52.7 billion for chip research, manufacturing, and workforce development. TSMC makes chips for leading tech companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, and AMDl.

President-elect Donald Trump has attacked the bill, claiming in April that the United States shouldn’t be “giving [Taiwan] billions of dollars to build chips.” Trump’s stance led to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who voted against the CHIPS Act, saying days before the 2024 election that he would try to repeal the bill if Trump was elected.

Later, Johnson was forced to backtrack after his fellow Republican Representative Brandon Williams pointed out that a new $100 billion chip-making factory was going to be built in Williams’s central New York district thanks to the bill.   

The Arizona deal is the biggest such foreign investment in U.S. history, according to the White House, and its finalization means that the government is obligated to follow through with its funding promises to TSMC, making it very hard, if not virtually impossible, for Trump to scuttle the CHIPS Act.

“It’s a binding contract,” said Ryan Harper, the White House CHIPS implementation coordinator. “The company, as long as it meets its milestones, has a contractual binding agreement from the government to move forward.”

In his first term as president, Trump backed then–Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s effort to bring Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn to the Badger State, with the Republican Walker offering the company $3 billion in subsidies in exchange for the promise of 10,000 new jobs and a $10 billion investment in the state.  

But the bill didn’t deliver the promised jobs, with government subsidies ballooning to over $4.5 billion, Foxconn reducing the size of the planned factory by half, and robots doing most of the work. Walker ultimately was voted out of office because of the deal, which his Democratic successor, Tony Evers, was forced to rework. Today, the factory that was actually built only employs 1,000 people, and Wisconsin now has its hopes on the CHIPS Act’s funding for something new. 

Biden’s completed Arizona deal likely means that he can leave office with the CHIPS Act as one of his signature achievements, a small silver lining in the face of Trump’s election victory. He can also point to the fact that, should everything in the contract unfold as planned, he succeeded where Trump and Republicans previously failed.  

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

The Trump-Musk Bromance Has Entered a New Phase

Everyone in Trump's orbit might hate the tech billionaire, but Trump is still going everywhere with him.

A SpaceX rocket blasts off
MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP/Getty Images
A SpaceX rocket blasts off.

From cageside at UFC309 to side by side at the upcoming SpaceX launch, the Trump-Musk bromance knows no bounds.

It’s been reported that Trump will be present at SpaceX’s Texas headquarters to watch a rocket shoot into the sky, before it ultimately crashes into the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. This was deduced after the Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions for the president-elect at the same time and in the same area as Musk’s SpaceX launch. Neither Trump nor Musk have commented publicly yet. 

Musk has been a mainstay within the Trump team, spending countless days at Mar-a-Lago by the president-elect’s side. As Trump’s biggest and most enthusiastic donor he’s been rewarded with official leadership of the (mostly fake) Department of Government Efficiency and unofficial direct access to Trump. He has joined important diplomatic phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and others. He’s also expected to have an outsize role in choosing the next Department of Transportation that will surely benefit his finances as an electric vehicle company CEO.  

This is all much to the chagrin of Trump’s inner circle, as the richest man in the world is constantly contradicting and circumventing them in Trump’s ear. While it’s unclear how long this honeymoon will last, we know that as long as Trump likes Elon, the billionaire can do whatever he wants.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Throws Out Votes as Senate Recount Begins

The Pennsylvania state Supreme Court has ruled some votes cannot be counted.

People vote at a polling station in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Rebecca Droke/AFP/Getty Images

The recount for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race won’t count undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots, a major blow to voting rights.

In an opinion filed Monday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that ballots that failed to arrive with a correct handwritten date on the return envelope, and thereby failed to comply with the requirements of the state election code, would not be included in the final vote tally in the race between Senator Bob Casey and his Republican opponent, Dave McCormick.

McCormick was deemed the winner of the race nearly two weeks ago, nabbing 48.9 percent of the vote with 99 percent reporting compared to Casey’s 48.5 percent. As the week wore on and Pennsylvania’s various counties continued to tally their ballots, it became evident that the competitors were separated by fewer than 23,000 votes. By Monday, that number had dwindled to 17,000 out of almost seven million ballots that had already been recounted, reported the Associated Press.

Democratic-controlled election boards in three counties—Montgomery, Philadelphia, and Bucks Counties—had argued that an incorrect date said nothing about the voter’s eligibility to cast their ballot.

The Republican National Committee and the Pennsylvania Republican Party filed an emergency request on Thursday, asking the state Supreme Court for an immediate ruling on the case, contesting that the date was still a key component to ballot security.

The court ruled 4–3 in their favor on Monday, with Justices Kevin Brobson, Sallie Updyke Mundy, Kevin Dougherty, and David Wecht slamming some of the counties for considering the ballots.

“It is critical to the rule of law that individual counties and municipalities and their elected and appointed officials, like any other parties, obey the order of this court. As Justice Felix Frankfurter once wrote: ‘If one man can be allowed to determine for himself what is law, every man can,’” wrote Justice Wecht in a statement, joined by Justice Mundy. “‘That means first chaos, then tyranny.… The greater the power that defies law the less tolerant can this Court be of defiance.’”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Department of Transportation Is Going to Be a Nightmare

None of the likely nominees to lead the department are remotely qualified.

Donald Trump yells into a truck steering wheel.
JIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump yells into a truck steering wheel in 2017.

The Trump transition team continues to float wildly unqualified people to serve in very important positions.

Politico reported on Monday that the short list to head the Department of Transportation includes Representative Sean Duffy, former Uber executive Emil Michael, and Representative Jenn Denham. 

Duffy, who is on the “short list,” is a former reality TV star and Fox News talking head who has been critical of Trump in the past. Michael is well liked by billionaire Trump surrogate Elon Musk (maybe because he’s an investor in Musk’s SpaceX company). And Denham, perhaps the most qualified, thinks energy-efficient high-speed rail is an example of “runaway government spending.” 

These picks all align with Trump’s bleak pro-business, anti-regulation vision for the Department of Transportation. Enjoy your walkable cities and decent public transportation (if you even have it) while you can.  

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Watch: Mike Johnson Offers Bonkers Defense of Trump Cabinet’s Morals

The House speaker had no actual defense for the nightmare people Donald Trump has picked.

Mike Johnson frowns
Tierney L. Cross/Bloomberg/Getty Images

House Speaker Mike Johnson didn’t even bother trying to defend the quality of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees.

During an interview on CNN Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked Johnson about the president-elect’s recent nominations, who represent a slew of ethical dilemmas that might offend a Christian who openly totes his “values” like Johnson does. While the Louisiana Republican may not be offended by any of Trump’s nominees’ policy ideas, one might imagine he’d be offended by their principles—or lack thereof.

Trump’s picks include former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, who allegedly paid two women to have sex with him and has been accused of committing statutory rape (he has denied any wrongdoing); Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth, who reportedly paid a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her as part of a nondisclosure agreement (he insists the encounter was consensual); and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaxxer who was caught in a messy extramarital affair during his failed presidential campaign.

“You’re a man of faith, you’re a man of God, you’re a man of family. With some of these nominees, Gaetz, Hegseth, RFK Jr., I wonder, does it matter anymore for Republicans to think of leaders as people who are moral in their personal lives? Is that still important to the Republican Party?” Tapper asked.

“Um, sure. It’s an important issue for anyone in leadership,” Johnson replied, quickly changing the subject. “This is what I’ll say about the nominees that the president has put forward is that they are persons who will shake up the status quo.”

Johnson insisted that Trump’s picks were “disruptors” by design—another way of saying they’re not good guys, but that’s kind of the point.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as Johnson seems to have had no problem cozying up with Trump, a rapist who was convicted of 34 counts for falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments made to keep an adult film actress quiet about his own extramarital affair.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Donald Trump is Already Looking to Gut Medicaid

Republicans are looking to cut federal assistance programs in order to extend Trump’s 2017 corporate tax cut.

Donald Trump gives two thumbs up
Raedle/Getty Images
Donald Trump at a town hall event in January

Now that Donald Trump will be the next president, Republicans are eyeing overhauls to safety net programs like Medicaid and food stamps. 

The Washington Post reports that Trump’s advisers are speaking with Republicans in Congress about making big changes to federal assistance programs to pay for extending Trump’s 2017 tax cuts. These changes include new work requirements and spending caps, according to anonymous sources familiar with the discussions. 

Some Republicans have misgivings about how such changes will go over with the public, the Post reports, noting that these programs support at least 70 million low-income and disabled Americans.  

“I don’t think that passing just an extension of tax cuts that shows on paper an increase in the deficit [is] going to be challenging,” one Republican tax adviser told the Post. “But the other side of the coin is, you start to add things to reduce the deficit, and that gets politically more challenging.”

Parts of the bill are set to expire in 2025, and extending those provisions will add over $4 trillion to the national debt, which is already high at $36 trillion. Trump’s campaign promises of cutting taxes on tips and overtime will only add to that total. While Republicans say they support Trump’s further cuts, they don’t want more government borrowing, so they are looking for places to save money.

Social welfare programs have long been in Republican crosshairs. For example, Republicans could revive their efforts to cut food stamps, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, especially because the benefit automatically increases with inflation. They could also try to impose more limits on what food products can be bought under the program. But Republicans have taken heat in the past for merely floating cuts to these programs, and Democrats would likely seize on further attempts.

Trump’s 2017 tax overhaul cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans and corporations, and companies used that savings to buy back their own stock instead of doing things that would actually benefit the economy, for instance creating jobs. Extending those provisions would likely lead to more of the same, with the added cruelty of cutting government assistance to the most vulnerable of Americans. 

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

You Won’t Believe Who’s Trying to Stop The Onion Buying Infowars

The call is coming from inside Alex Jones’s house.

Alex Jones wipes his forehead
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

InfoWars may have been bought and sold out from under Alex Jones, but that doesn’t mean the conspiracy theorist is giving up the fight.

A company affiliated with Jones—First United American Companies, which sells dietary supplements—lost its bid for the far-right network last week, underbidding The Onion, which went on to claim InfoWars as its own. But the saga hasn’t ended there: In an attempt to recoup the lost bid, FUAC accused the bankruptcy trustee overseeing the auction of colluding with the satirical news site, as well as families of the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre, to pass over the group’s $3.5 million bid.

But those allegations didn’t fly with the trustee, who on Monday argued in a legal notice that the group’s emergency motion was nothing more than a “disappointed bidder’s improper attempt to influence an otherwise fair and open auction process.

“Having failed in its prior efforts to bully the Trustee and his advisors into accepting its inferior bid, FUAC now alleges, without evidence, collusion and bad faith in an attempt to mislead the Court and disqualify its only competition in the auction,” Christopher R. Murray, the bankruptcy trustee, wrote in the filing.

The Onion reportedly bid $1.75 million for the site, in addition to incentives promised by the Sandy Hook families, who won a $1.5 billion lawsuit against Jones. (The families have since agreed to settle with Jones for a minimum sum of $85 million.) The families “agreed to forgo up to 100% of their share of the Infowars sale proceeds and give it to other Jones creditors,” reported ABC News.

Jones repeatedly claimed that the 2012 shooting that left 20 first graders and six teachers dead was a front to lure voters toward gun control policies.

In the run-up to the auction, Jones had appeared to be under the impression that “good guys” on the right would buy his fringe network, though he did not reveal who they were. Several groups expressed interest in InfoWars assets, including a coalition of liberal and anti-disinformation watchdog groups, according to The Daily Beast, as well as some of Jones’s own supporters, such as Donald Trump ally Roger Stone. The sale, however, has effectively crushed what was arguably Jones’s most successful endeavor while marking the beginning of his descent into irrelevancy.

“We’re obviously disappointed he’s lashing out by creating conspiracies, but we’re also not surprised,” Ben Collins, CEO of The Onion’s parent company, Global Tetrahedron, said in a statement Monday.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

These Damning New Matt Gaetz Details Could Sink His Nomination

Two women testified that Matt Gaetz had paid them for sex.

Matt Gaetz gestures while speaking at a podium
Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Matt Gaetz, the MAGA Republican congressman nominated to be the next attorney general, allegedly paid two women for sex, according to the lawyer who represented the women before the House Ethics Committee.

Attorney Joel Leppard told ABC News Monday that his clients had testified to the Ethics Committee that they’d been paid for sex through Venmo. “They essentially put the Venmo payments on the screen and asked about them. And my clients repeatedly testified, ‘What was this payment for?’ ‘That was for sex,’” Leppard explained.

Leppard said that one of his clients had also alleged that she saw Gaetz having sex with her 17-year-old friend.

“She testified [that] in July of 2017, at this house party, she was walking out to the pool area, and she looked to her right, and she saw Rep. Gaetz having sex with her friend, who was 17,” Leppard said.

Leppard explained that his client had testified that Gaetz was not aware that the girl was underage.

“Her understanding was that Matt Gaetz did not know that she was a minor, and that when he learned that she was a minor, that he broke off things and did not continue a sexual relationship until she turned 18,” Leppard said.

Gaetz has been the subject of a multiyear ethics investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, sharing inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, and converting campaign funds for personal use. The House Ethics Committee is set to vote Wednesday on whether to release its report on Gaetz.

Last week, Donald Trump nominated Gaetz to be attorney general, a mind-boggling pick considering that Gaetz has no experience as a judge or government lawyer. Rather, his only qualification is his unfaltering loyalty to the president-elect. The freshly Republican-led Senate will be forced to weigh the allegations against Gaetz when considering his confirmation, and even if the report is not formally released, the serious allegations against him have continued to mount.

A separate lawsuit filed last week involves a number of people involved in the criminal investigation into Gaetz, leading to a new record of evidence outside of the ethics report, according to CNN’s Paula Reid. Gaetz was previously investigated by the Justice Department over allegations that he’d engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, but no charges were ever formally filed against him. The evidence entered into this new lawsuit reportedly included the underage victim’s testimony that she’d had sex with Gaetz on an air hockey table.

Gaetz has repeatedly denied any allegations of wrongdoing.

Last week, Senator John Cornyn said that “there should not be any limitation” on the Senate’s investigation into Gaetz, and insisted that he “absolutely” wanted to see the ethics report on the former Florida congressperson, who has since resigned from his seat.

Last week, John Clune, the attorney representing the underaged woman, posted on X urging for the committee to release its report. “Mr. Gaetz’s likely nomination as attorney general is a perverse development in a truly dark series of events,” wrote Clune. “We would support the House Ethics Committee immediately releasing their report. She was a high school student and there were witnesses.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Christian Nationalist Tries to Push Trump Prayer on Oklahoma Schools

The state’s superintendent, already under fire for his plan to buy Trump-branded Bibles, is in hot water again.

Donald Trump looks down at a Bible in his hands. (This photo is from 2020 during the height of the Black Lives Matter protests.)
Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Donald Trump holds a Bible in his hands while doing a photo op amid racial justice protests in June 2020.

Oklahoma’s state superintendent of schools, Ryan Walters, wants every teacher in the state to show a video message from him to their classes which shows him praying for Donald Trump. 

Unfortunately for Walters, the state attorney general says that he can’t require students to watch the video, which also announces the creation of a new Department of Religious Freedom and Patriotism, and at least seven of Oklahoma’s school districts say they won’t show it

“There is no statutory authority for the state schools superintendent to require all students to watch a specific video,” Phil Bacharach, a spokesman for the Oklahoma attorney general’s office, told The Oklahoman. “Not only is this edict unenforceable, it is contrary to parents’ rights, local control and individual free-exercise rights.”

On Thursday night, Walters sent out an email to Oklahoma’s public school superintendents ordering them to show his one-minute-and-24-second video to students. The email contained several grammatical errors, with Walters writing, “We are in a dangerous time for this country. Student’s [sic] rights and freedoms regarding religious liberties are continuously under assault.”

Walters wrote in the email that the new department “will be working to thwart any attempts to disrupt our Oklahoma student’s [sic] fundamental freedoms.” The video closed with a prayer (which he said students did not have to participate in) where Walters asked for blessings on “President Trump and his team as they continue to bring about change to the country.”

But the superintendents of the Edmond, Mustang, Moore, Norman, Owasso, Tulsa, and Midwest City–Del City public school districts said they would not be showing the video, rebuffing Walters.

On the same day, the state superintendent announced that 500 Bibles had been purchased for Oklahoma’s public schools for about $25,000, despite the fact that lawsuits have been filed over Walters’s attempts to integrate Bibles into school curriculum. Walters’s Bible specifications have also been attacked, as only one Bible seemed to fit the specific requirements: Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible. 

Walters’s video and Bible purchases are only his latest attempts to push Christian nationalism in Oklahoma’s public schools, and like his other efforts, are legally questionable at best. After Trump’s election and the GOP’s takeover of Congress, though, Walters is probably feeling quite emboldened to ramp up his agenda.   

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington