Nancy Mace Brutally Dragged for Racist Pronunciation of Harris’s Name
The South Carolina representative put on a humiliating display trying to defend Donald Trump.
What’s in a name? Well, save it, because Representative Nancy Mace doesn’t actually care. The South Carolina Republican, who has drifted further and further into the MAGA fold, made a disastrous appearance on CNN Thursday night.
“Kamala’s, Ka-mala’s, uh—” Mace stumbled.
“You had it right, you almost got it!” chided a smiling Keith Boykin, former Clinton White House aide.
Mace began again, still mispronouncing Harris’s name wrong. “I will say Kama-la’s name any way that I want to,” Mace snapped, defensively.
Boykin and another panelist, Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson, erupted into protests not to mispronounce Harris’s name. But Mace shamelessly doubled down on her wrongness.
“I just did. I just did, and I’ll do it again,” Mace sneered. Unable to own up to her televised mistake, Mace tried to make clear that she was mispronouncing Harris’s name because she doesn’t care about that kind of thing.
This kind of immature behavior is not particularly surprising coming from Mace, who previously made herself a laughingstock by wearing a red ‘A’ to Congress, desperate to set herself apart from her colleagues.
The panel descended into chaos, with panelists speaking over each other. “If I mispronounced your name, that would not be appropriate,” Boykin remarked.
Later, Dyson attempted to call in Mace about her obstinate response.
“Let me just say this, because this congresswoman is a wonderful human being,” Dyson said gently. “But when you disrespect Kamala Harris by saying ‘you will call her whatever you want,’ I know you don’t intend it to be that way; that’s the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people.”
“Oh, so now you’re calling me racist,” Mace replied.
“I didn’t say that, I just said you weren’t a racist,” Dyson said. “No, you don’t have to intend racism to accomplish racism.”
But Mace couldn’t handle even the gentlest constructive criticism. “No, no, no, you are intending that I am a racist,” Mace retorted. She called his comment “offensive” and “disgusting,” as the panel once again descended into crosstalk.
Members of the panel grew increasingly tired of Mace’s nonsense. Even after Dyson begged Mace to “pronounce her name right,” the congresswoman refused to correct herself.
“We don’t call you Nancy Ma-chy,” Dyson said. “You are a white woman disrespecting a Black woman.”
Mace clearly thought she did something with this, taking to X to flaunt what she hoped would earn her points in the culture war.
“The Left would rather talk about pronouns and pronunciation than policy,” Mace wrote in a post on X in the small hours of Friday morning. In total, she posted about the interview six times, perhaps worried no one would see her humiliating display.
“These boys were so easily triggered,” she wrote.
“The Left has to resort to this because they can’t defend Kamala’s policies,” Mace said, but the congresswoman didn’t speak about Harris’s real policies—instead she complained about one that Trump had invented while refusing to stay on script during his press conference Thursday.