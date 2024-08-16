Nancy Mace Brutally Dragged for Racist Pronunciation of Harris’s Name

“You had it right, you almost got it!” chided a smiling Keith Boykin, former Clinton White House aide.

Mace began again, still mispronouncing Harris’s name wrong. “I will say Kama-la’s name any way that I want to,” Mace snapped, defensively.

Boykin and another panelist, Vanderbilt University professor Michael Eric Dyson, erupted into protests not to mispronounce Harris’s name. But Mace shamelessly doubled down on her wrongness.