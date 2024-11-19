Skip Navigation
Is Anyone On Trump’s Team Actually Vetting His Nominees?

Trump’s transition team was apparently unaware that Pete Hegseth, the Fox News host he nominated to lead the Department of Defense, has been accused of sexual assault—or that he paid his accuser off.

Fox & Friends host Pete Hegseth crosses his arms during a broadcast.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
Pete Hegseth in 2019

Donald Trump’s team apparently missed that Pete Hegseth, the president-elect’s choice for secretary of defense, paid off a woman accusing him of sexual assault. 

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Monday that while vetting Hegseth, Trump’s staff missed the payoff because it was a “private settlement.” On Saturday, Hegseth’s lawyer confirmed the payoff after being contacted by The Washington Post

“They did do a vet, we are told,” Haberman said. “This did not show up, this issue, because it was a private settlement, according to the people who were briefed on what took place. Trump really likes Pete Hegseth. But this did introduce the thing Trump doesn’t like, which is an element of surprise and a negative headline.” 

The vetting by Trump’s team, however, is skipping FBI background checks, which have historically been a part of the presidential appointment process. Instead, Trump’s team is using private companies because they are trying to speed up the process and avoid revelations that could be used by their opponents.  

But avoiding a security process that has been used since the Eisenhower administration has backfired in the case of Hegseth, and has also likely kept any security issues from being revealed about Trump’s other choices, such as Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, who has a controversial past. Trump’s nominee for secretary of health and human services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., also has a history of actions that call into question his ability to obtain a security clearance.   

Trump appears to be standing by his pick of Hegseth despite the sexual assault allegations, potentially setting up a showdown with Senate Republicans. His choice of attorney general, Matt Gaetz, has also faced opposition due to a House Ethics Committee investigation into the former congressman over allegations that he had trafficked in and had sex with an underage girl at a 2017 party. It appears that weeks after his election, Trump is already testing his limits as president. 

Unknown Hacker Gets Hands on Damning Evidence Against Matt Gaetz

It isn’t looking good for Trump’s attorney general pick.

Matt Gaetz walks in the Capitol
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

An anonymous hacker has obtained some very damning documents regarding Trump’s attorney general pick, Matt Gaetz, according to The New York Times.

The documents are from a file shared securely between lawyers whose clients have provided testimony that incriminates Gaetz.

As a representative, Gaetz was being investigated by the House Ethics Committee for allegations that he had trafficked in and had sex with an underage girl in 2017 at a sex party. Gaetz has vehemently denied these allegations, and even tried to nullify the House investigation by resigning from Congress last week. Since then, there has been much congressional debate over whether to release the Ethics report, with most Democrats urging its release and most Republicans preferring it stay under wraps. But now, a hacker has potentially blown past all of that.

The hacked file is said to hold 24 documents containing testimony by multiple people, including the victim, confirming Gaetz’s actions. The Times reports that the file was downloaded by an “Altam Beezley” on Monday at 1:23 p.m. The documents come from a civil suit filed by Gaetz’s friend Christopher Dorworth, who claims he was defamed by the victim after she accused him of hosting the sex party with Gaetz and Joel Greenberg, who is serving 11 years in prison for sex trafficking.

The hacked documents also include sworn testimony by a woman who said that she had sex at a party with Mr. Gaetz in 2017 when she was 17, and there’s testimony from another woman who says she saw it all happen. There is also sworn testimony from Dorworth and his wife, testimony from Matt Gaetz’s former campaign treasurer Michael Fischer, and time stamps of arrival times of all those who visited Dorworth’s home the night of the alleged sex party.

These materials are not yet available to the public. It is unclear who the hacker is and why they might have done this.

Trump Plans to Add Another Billionaire Vaccine Truther to Cabinet

Donald Trump wants Howard Lutnick to serve as secretary of commerce. He’d be a disaster in more ways than one.

Howard Lutnick
Christopher Goodney/Bloomberg/Getty Images
Howard Lutnick

Donald Trump is expected to nominate billionaire Howard Lutnick to be secretary of commerce, according to CNN.

Lutnick, the CEO of financial services company Cantor Fitzgerald, has been the co-chair of Trump’s transition team since August, and has expressed support for Trump’s ill-defined plan to impose broad tariffs on foreign producers, a scheme experts say would shock the U.S. economy and cause increases in consumer prices across the board.

In September, Lutnick told CNBC that “tariffs are an amazing tool for the president to use—we need to protect the American worker.” Lutnick also gushed about tariffs at Trump’s fascistic rally in Madison Square Garden last month, claiming that America was better off 100 years ago, when it had “no income tax and all we had was tariffs.” His high praise for tariffs came even as he admitted Americans would face higher prices as a direct result.

He made several other disturbing remarks during his appearance in New York City, suggesting that Trump’s critics ought to be charged with treason, and taking a bigoted swipe at Muslim voters. Lutnick has also claimed that vaccines have “not been proven,” making him the second openly anti-vaccine in Trump’s Cabinet after proposed DHS head Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

This story has been updated.

Nancy Mace Proves Again How Vile She Is With Attack on Trans Colleague

Representative Nancy Mace will do anything for some media attention. This time, she’s picking a fight with the first trans member of Congress, Sarah McBride.

Representative Nancy Mace outside the Capitol
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace is still trying desperately to get on television, and this time she’s resorted to transphobic attacks against another lawmaker.

Mace introduced a resolution Tuesday which would ban transgender women from using the women’s restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, just weeks after Sarah McBride became the first transgender woman to be elected to Congress.

Rather than actually govern, Mace spends most of her time launching pathetic attempts to get as much media attention as possible by trying to “trigger” people, and her latest stunt is the most pathetic one yet.

“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man,” Mace told reporters on Monday. She added that her new colleague “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”

When asked if the resolution was a direct response to the people of Delaware democratically electing McBride into office, Mace replied, “That and more.”

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said that by electing Donald Trump to the White House, Americans had voiced their support for anti-trans bills, adding that she would support the resolution, and a similar bathroom ban in “all tax-payer funded facilities.” She said she normally uses the private bathroom in her office.

When asked specifically how lawmakers planned to monitor the biological sex of all women trying to enter restrooms in the U.S. Capitol, both Greene and Mace looked uncomfortable and didn’t answer the question.

McBride responded Tuesday to her colleagues’ hateful remarks.

“Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness,” McBride wrote in a post on X.

“This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing,” McBride wrote. “We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

Mace took to X on Wednesday to fire off a slate of posts cheering herself on. “The radical Left is calling me a ‘threat.’ You’re damn right I am. I am a threat to anyone who wants to strip women and girls of their rights,” she wrote.

Even Fox News Knows Time Is Up for Matt Gaetz

Fox News is asking Donald Trump to reconsider his extreme pick for attorney general.

Matt Gaetz
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It’s clear that Fox News is not into Donald Trump’s pick of Matt Gaetz for attorney general—at all.

A segment of the show on Tuesday morning turned to why the former Florida representative  would be a disaster if he were to lead the Justice Department.

Fox News host Trey Gowdy, a former Republican representative, urged the president-elect to rethink his relationship to “lawfare” and the Justice Department.

“Do not use the justice system as a weapon. The message for Republicans is don’t do it on the other side, either, with this absurd A.G. pick that you just made,” Gowdy said, referring to Gaetz. “Justice is different. It is a combination of policy, law, and also morality. You do not use our justice system as a political weapon. Voters rejected it in November and will reject it if Republicans try to do it. Some things rise above the din. The justice system is one of those things.”

Gaetz has been a massive thorn in the side of his more traditional Republican colleagues since his boycott of Speaker Kevin McCarthy last year. More importantly, he has massive, troubling allegations of paying to have sex with an underage girl hanging over his head. The House Ethics Committee is still deliberating on whether to release the content of its investigation into these allegations, and the outcome could be potentially damning for Gaetz.

This is not the first time Trump’s actions have left his own media base baffled. Former Fox & Friends co-host Gretchen Carlson also criticized Trump’s selection of Pete Hegseth, writing on X, “From silly diner interviews on Weekend Fox and Friends to Secretary of Defense? I never thought I’d say I’m stunned about any pick after the election but nominating Pete Hegseth for this incredibly important role? Yes he’s a veteran … and?”

These controversial picks promise to make even more controversial Cabinet hearings. We can all only wait and see.

Donald Trump is Getting Sensitive, Classified Information Again

Trump—who is still facing federal charges related to mishandling classified information—has started receiving briefings again.

Trump holds a bunch of papers and talks
Yuki Iwamura/Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump holding documents relating to another criminal case he is involved in

Donald Trump is now receiving intelligence briefings as president-elect of the United States. 

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Trump began receiving briefings provided by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence shortly after the election, citing anonymous sources. During his presidential campaign, Trump didn’t want to receive classified briefings, saying that he didn’t want to be accused of leaking them.

“[Intelligence briefers] come in, they give you a briefing, and then two days later, they leak it, and then they say you leaked it,” Trump said in August. “So the only way to solve that problem is not to take it.… I’ll have plenty of them when I get in.”  

After he lost the 2020 election, Trump took numerous classified documents, including photos and charts relating to national security, with him to his Mar-a-Lago estate, resulting in a federal indictment charging him with 42 felony counts related to willful retention of national security information, corruptly concealing documents, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. 

The case against Trump would later be dismissed by a judge he appointed, Aileen Cannon, on the weak grounds that special counsel Jack Smith’s appointment to the case was unconstitutional, ensuring that Trump would face no consequences for his actions, despite extensive evidence against him.  

This evidence includes telling Mar-a-Lago staff to avoid cameras when moving boxes, retaining documents even after the FBI searched the property, and the sensitive national security contents of the documents themselves. Now that Trump is receiving classified briefings again, he’ll know about information vital to national security—and can handle that however he sees fit, safely or not.  

Trump, Who Claimed He Knew Nothing About Project 2025, Reverses Course

Donald Trump wants a Project 2025 architect to play a starring role in his Cabinet.

Russ Vought
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump repeatedly told America he had “nothing to do” with Project 2025. But now, he’s welcoming its architect into his Cabinet with open arms.

Russ Vought, who was deeply involved in the creation of Project 2025 and wrote an entire chapter in the right-wing playbook, is being strongly considered for an upcoming Cabinet position, according to several sources who spoke with ABC News. Vought has already begun the vetting process and has been seen at Mar-a-Lago meeting with Trump’s team.

Vought—a former lobbyist, self-described Christian nationalist, and director of the Office of Management and Budget in Trump’s first term—authored a chapter in the 922-page MAGA extremist master plan titled “Executive Office of the President” for Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership: The Conservative Promise” section. The chapter serves as “a comprehensive policy guide for the next conservative U.S. president.”

Vought isn’t the only Project 2025 alum being floated for a crucial role in the Trump Cabinet. Gene Hamilton, who wrote a chapter about how the Justice Department needed a “top to bottom overhaul” because it is “captured by an unaccountable bureaucratic managerial class and radical Left ideologues who have embedded themselves throughout its offices and components,” has been seriously floated for an important legal team position. Trump has also nominated Project 2025 contributor and free-speech “warrior” Brendan Carr to serve as Federal Communications Commission chair.

On the campaign trail, Trump had tried to distance himself from Project 2025, particularly after it became a focus point for Democrats. “This was a group of people that got together, they came up with some ideas, I guess some good, some bad, but it makes no difference. I have nothing to do [with it],” Trump stated during his nationally televised debate with Vice President Kamala Harris. His loyal transition team co-chair Howard Lutnick described the project as an “absolute zero” and “radioactive.”

And yet here we are, with Vought, Carr, and Hamilton cozying back up to the president-elect, who was surely lying to America throughout his campaign. The skeleton plan for the far-right takeover is coming alive.

Putin Lowers Nuclear Threshold—Just in Time for Trump to Take Office

Russian leader Vladimir Putin shows no signs of backing down in its war on Ukraine, regardless of what Donald Trump claims.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin at a table with several papers in front of him and the Russian flag in the background.
ALEXEI BABUSHKIN/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin lowered Russia’s threshold for the use of nuclear weapons, indicating an escalation in tensions President-elect Donald Trump promised to alleviate.

Putin’s decree on Tuesday revised Russia’s nuclear doctrine, now stating that Russia could use nuclear arms if attacked by a nation that is backed by a nuclear power, according to The New York Times. Any attack from Ukraine, would be seen as a “joint attack” with its allies, according to the doctrine.

Putin first announced plans to change this policy during an address in September, but its installation seems to be in response to President Joe Biden’s decision to allow Ukraine to fire American long-range missiles 190 miles into Russian territory. Biden’s decision came after North Korean troops were discovered fighting in Russia’s Western Kursk region last week.

On the campaign trail, Trump claimed that he would be able to end the war in Ukraine “within 24 hours” of being elected president—promising a deal that was far more favorable to his supposed ally Putin. Two weeks after Trump’s election victory, it seems that Russia is taking the news as permission to ramp up its assault against Ukraine, and its Western allies like NATO.

Within days of Trump winning the presidential election, Putin sent tens of thousands of soldiers to the Ukrainian war front after Trump told him not to escalate the situation.

During Trump’s debate against Biden in June, the now president-elect said, “If we had a real president, a president that knew—that was respected by Putin he would have never invaded Ukraine.”

Did President Biden Just Save the CHIPS Act From Trump?

The president just secured a $6.6 billion deal to build factories in Arizona—setting up a showdown when Trump, who is vehemently opposed to the key pillar of Biden’s economic program, takes office.

Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress hold a sign celebrating the CHIPS Act.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Nancy Pelosi celebrates the passage of the CHIPS Act in July.

President Biden may have secured a government program that funds semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, critical for electronics companies. 

The Biden administration announced Friday that a $6.6 billion deal with the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company to build three fabrication plants near Phoenix had been finalized, creating thousands of jobs in Arizona. Semiconductors are used in nearly every electronic device, including cell phones, airplanes, and cars. 

“This is a gigantic announcement,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo told reporters Friday. “This will be one of the most important investments that we make as a country to advance our economic and national security.”  

The deal was initially announced in April, with $6.6 billion in grants promised to the Taiwanese company along with $5 billion in loans. The funding comes from the CHIPS and Science Act, signed into law by Biden in 2022, which allots $52.7 billion for chip research, manufacturing, and workforce development. TSMC makes chips for leading tech companies such as Apple, NVIDIA, and AMDl.

President-elect Donald Trump has attacked the bill, claiming in April that the United States shouldn’t be “giving [Taiwan] billions of dollars to build chips.” Trump’s stance led to House Speaker Mike Johnson, who voted against the CHIPS Act, saying days before the 2024 election that he would try to repeal the bill if Trump was elected.

Later, Johnson was forced to backtrack after his fellow Republican Representative Brandon Williams pointed out that a new $100 billion chip-making factory was going to be built in Williams’s central New York district thanks to the bill.   

The Arizona deal is the biggest such foreign investment in U.S. history, according to the White House, and its finalization means that the government is obligated to follow through with its funding promises to TSMC, making it very hard, if not virtually impossible, for Trump to scuttle the CHIPS Act.

“It’s a binding contract,” said Ryan Harper, the White House CHIPS implementation coordinator. “The company, as long as it meets its milestones, has a contractual binding agreement from the government to move forward.”

In his first term as president, Trump backed then–Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker’s effort to bring Taiwanese manufacturing company Foxconn to the Badger State, with the Republican Walker offering the company $3 billion in subsidies in exchange for the promise of 10,000 new jobs and a $10 billion investment in the state.  

But the bill didn’t deliver the promised jobs, with government subsidies ballooning to over $4.5 billion, Foxconn reducing the size of the planned factory by half, and robots doing most of the work. Walker ultimately was voted out of office because of the deal, which his Democratic successor, Tony Evers, was forced to rework. Today, the factory that was actually built only employs 1,000 people, and Wisconsin now has its hopes on the CHIPS Act’s funding for something new. 

Biden’s completed Arizona deal likely means that he can leave office with the CHIPS Act as one of his signature achievements, a small silver lining in the face of Trump’s election victory. He can also point to the fact that, should everything in the contract unfold as planned, he succeeded where Trump and Republicans previously failed.  

The Trump-Musk Bromance Has Entered a New Phase

Everyone in Trump's orbit might hate the tech billionaire, but Trump is still going everywhere with him.

A SpaceX rocket blasts off
MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP/Getty Images
A SpaceX rocket blasts off.

From cageside at UFC309 to side by side at the upcoming SpaceX launch, the Trump-Musk bromance knows no bounds.

It’s been reported that Trump will be present at SpaceX’s Texas headquarters to watch a rocket shoot into the sky, before it ultimately crashes into the Indian Ocean on Tuesday. This was deduced after the Federal Aviation Administration issued flight restrictions for the president-elect at the same time and in the same area as Musk’s SpaceX launch. Neither Trump nor Musk have commented publicly yet. 

Musk has been a mainstay within the Trump team, spending countless days at Mar-a-Lago by the president-elect’s side. As Trump’s biggest and most enthusiastic donor he’s been rewarded with official leadership of the (mostly fake) Department of Government Efficiency and unofficial direct access to Trump. He has joined important diplomatic phone calls with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and others. He’s also expected to have an outsize role in choosing the next Department of Transportation that will surely benefit his finances as an electric vehicle company CEO.  

This is all much to the chagrin of Trump’s inner circle, as the richest man in the world is constantly contradicting and circumventing them in Trump’s ear. While it’s unclear how long this honeymoon will last, we know that as long as Trump likes Elon, the billionaire can do whatever he wants.

