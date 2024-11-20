Texas Cozies Up to Trump by Offering Him a Ranch for Deportation Prep
How sweet.
The state of Texas is offering the Trump administration a 1,400-acre ranch to use as a camp for mass deportations. The Texas General Land Office’s commissioner, Dawn Buckingham, sent a letter to the president-elect Tuesday making the offer, saying that the office “is fully prepared to enter into an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or the United States Border Patrol to allow a facility to be built for the processing, detention, and coordination of the largest deportation of violent criminals in the nation’s history.”
The state bought the land, located along the southern U.S. border with Mexico in the Rio Grande Valley, in October with plans to build a border wall on it. The previous owner did not let state authorities build a wall there, and prevented law enforcement “from accessing the property,” according to the letter.
For a state official to offer land to an administration not yet in office for the purpose of conducting questionably legal mass deportations is, to put it mildly, a big, preemptive step. Trump does seem ready to fulfill his campaign promise for mass deportations, however, given his appointment of Tom Homan as “border czar.” Homan was the architect of the first Trump administration’s ruthless family separation policy, which resulted in nearly 2,000 children being torn from their families after being detained at the southern border. Homan appeared on CBS’s 60 Minutes last month laying out precisely what a mass deportation program might look like.
Trump plans to declare a national emergency and enlist the U.S. military for these deportations, targeting all undocumented immigrants, criminal or not. Trump’s choice for deputy chief of staff for policy, white nationalist Stephen Miller, has said that the president-elect would revoke legal protections such as birthright citizenship, DACA, and temporary protected status, resulting in legal immigrants facing deportation as well.
Texas’s action suggests that Trump will have plenty of help at the state level to carry out his unprecedented plan. “We figured, hey, the Trump administration probably needs some deportation facilities because we’ve got a lot of these violent criminals that we need to round up and get the heck out of our country,” Buckingham told Fox News on Tuesday. “We’re happy to make this offer and hope they take us up on it.”