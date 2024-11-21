Trump’s Border Czar Issues Chilling Threat to Democratic Cities
Tom Homan is essentially promising to invade certain cities.
Tom Homan, Donald Trump’s so-called “border czar” in charge of executing his massive deportation plans, made an eerie threat to double the number of ICE agents in sanctuary cities.
During an appearance on Newsmax Wednesday, Homan issued a warning to sanctuary cities, where local policies limit coordination and information-sharing with federal immigration authorities about noncitizens, allowing them to be able to report crimes, acquire homes and jobs, and participate in society without fear of being deported.
“They don’t have to help us, but they need to get the hell out of the way cuz we’re comin’, we’re gonna do it. Which means if I gotta send twice as many resources to that sanctuary city, twice as many agents, that’s exactly what I’m going to do,” Homan said.
“And I’ve been saying for the last several days that they need to study the law,” he said. “They can not help, but don’t impede us, and don’t cross certain lines.”
Homan also promised “consequences” for anyone who tried to conceal undocumented immigrants, and said that the government’s efforts to round up human beings for detainment and deportation would begin with “the worst of the worst first.”
Homan and House Speaker Mike Johnson have emphasized that Trump’s deportation plan will focus on “criminals” to start with, targeting the millions of criminals they imagine roam the streets of the country’s sanctuary cities. Trump and Homan have both said they expect the U.S. military to assist in executing their sweeping raids—promising to flood these Democratic cities with law enforcement.
During his campaign, Trump promised to end U.S. sanctuary cities even in places where they don’t currently exist.
