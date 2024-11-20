Mike Johnson Proves Irony Is Dead With Comments About Trans Colleague
Does Johnson actually understand what it means to treat all people “with dignity and respect”?
House Speaker Mike Johnson believes in equality and justice for all—but that purported belief is seemingly not getting in the way of an effort to ban Representative-elect Sarah McBride, the first openly transgender person to be elected to Congress, from using the bathroom that aligns with her gender.
“We welcome all members with open arms who are newly elected representatives of the people. I believe it’s a—it’s a command. We treat all persons with dignity and respect,” Johnson said at a press conference Tuesday.
“And I’m not going to engage in silly debates about this,” the speaker continued. “There’s a concern about the uses of restroom facilities and locker rooms and all that. This is an issue that Congress has never had to address before. We’re going to do that in a deliberate fashion with members’ consensus on it, and we will accommodate the needs of every single person.”
On Tuesday, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace introduced a resolution that would formally ban trans women from using the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity in the U.S. Capitol. The attention-seeking South Carolina representative openly acknowledged that the stunt was a direct attack on McBride—again, who will be the lone transgender elected official in Congress—telling reporters on Monday that it was “that and more.”
“Sarah McBride doesn’t get a say. I mean, this is a biological man,” Mace said, adding that the newly elected Delaware congresswoman “does not belong in women’s spaces, women’s bathrooms, locker rooms, changing rooms, period, full stop.”
In another interview, Mace claimed that the mere thought of a trans woman walking into a women’s locker room “feels like assault.”
Johnson is reportedly looking for a way to enforce the legislation, though one unidentified member told CNN that the caucus is “having trouble with how you legislate” such a ban. In the same presser on Tuesday, Johnson clarified his belief that “man is a man and a woman is a woman,” citing the Bible as the foundation for his reasoning.
McBride had her own response to the resolution, describing it in a statement as a “blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.
“We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars,” McBride said. “Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on.”