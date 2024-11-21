Trump Mulls Putting His Life in the Hands of a Right-Wing Hothead

After the bar closed, Doe and Hegseth had an argument outside by the hotel pool, in which Doe reprimanded Hegseth for being loud and belligerent, according to the report. A staffer reported that around 1:30 a.m., the hotel received multiple complaints about a couple fighting by the pool. When he attempted to speak with them, Hegseth “began to curse” and complained that he had “freedom of speech,” according to the report. The report notes that Doe explained they were Republicans and apologized for Hegseth’s behavior to the staff member. The staff member believed that Hegseth was very drunk, though Hegseth denied that in his interview with police, insisting that he was instead “buzzed.”

After the pool, Doe said her memory became fuzzy. She had been drinking and believed that someone had slipped something in her drink, according to the report. The next thing she remembered, she told police, was being in an unknown room, where Hegseth took her phone and used his body to block the door to the exit when she tried to leave. She told police she said no “a lot,” but in the next moment, she was on a bed or a couch with Hegseth above her. She recalled his dog tags “hovering over her face.” He ejaculated on her stomach, threw her a towel, and told Doe to “clean it up,” according to her recollection.

Doe did not remember how she got back to her own room that night. In a second call with police, she told them that she has suffered from nightmares and memory loss since that night. Another person told police Doe would “cry secretly” and “out of the blue.”