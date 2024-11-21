“I got removed from society. That happened. I was removed from society for 18 months and five days, and for years I have lived as a civilian in this neighborhood,” Weiner said, strategically deploying the passive voice as he discussed the matter during his haircut. “Maybe this campaign will be an opportunity for me to engage those people, even if they do not like what I did.”

A reminder: That whole “what Weiner did” thing was getting caught for sexting lewd images to women and an underage girl over and over again. In 2011 he accidentally posted his bulge showing through his underwear publicly on his Twitter timeline, and then denied doing that for days before finally resigning from Congress. More sexual messages to a 22-year-old woman were exposed during his New York City mayoral campaign in 2013. He was caught sexting another woman and a 15-year-old girl in 2016. Weiner surrendered to the FBI in 2017 and was found guilty of “transferring obscene materials to a minor.” He spent almost two years in prison.

Weiner’s inability to keep his rampaging libido in check may have world-historical ramifications, as many argue that his sexting scandal was a critical domino to fall in Hillary Clinton’s 2016 email-server fallout. Emails regarding Hillary Clinton’s controversy were found on Weiner’s laptop that he used for sexting. Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin, was vice chair of Clinton’s campaign, leading former FBI Director James Comey to reopen investigations into Clinton just days before the 2016 election. Many within the party blame Comey’s decision, initiated by Weiner’s own vile desires, for Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.