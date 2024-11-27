Trump Team Is Having a Terrifying Debate on How to Invade Mexico
“How much should we invade Mexico?” said one Trump adviser. “That is the question.”
With its newfound electoral mandate, Donald Trump’s team is debating on whether to attack or invade Mexico, as the president-elect promised on the campaign trail.
“How much should we invade Mexico?” one senior Trump transition member told Rolling Stone. “That is the question.”
Trump has reportedly been gathering “battle plans” to attack drug cartels in Mexico since early 2023, with or without Mexico’s permission. Now he is president-elect, and even mainstream Republicans are on board with the idea. His nominees for secretary of defense and secretary of state, Pete Hegseth and Senator Marco Rubio, have spoken favorably of U.S. military action against Mexico, as well as his “border czar” Tom Homan.
One source close to Trump told the magazine about a plan for a “soft” invasion of the country in which U.S. special forces would assassinate cartel leaders covertly, an idea Trump was in favor of earlier this year. The magazine spoke to six Republicans in all who have privately discussed Mexico with the president-elect and briefed him on different proposals.
These actions vary in their level of force, including drone strikes and airstrikes against cartel targets such as drug labs, sending military advisers and trainers to Mexico, sending “kill teams” to the country, using cyber warfare against drug lords and their organizations, and the assassination plan.
Trump has told Republicans privately that he plans to tell Mexico to stop the transport of fentanyl into the U.S. within months otherwise he’ll deploy the military. This would seem to fit into the tariff threat he made against Mexico, Canada, and China on Monday, where he warned the three countries to stop the flow of migrants and drugs into the United States. Mexico’s president Claudia Sheinbaum didn’t take Trump’s words well, and she probably won’t like U.S. forces deploying in the country either.
In his first term, Trump proposed to “bomb the drugs” in Mexico, according to his former national security adviser H.R. McMaster. Thankfully, nothing came of it. Now, in addition to the presidency, Trump has captured the Republican Party, much of the judiciary, and both chambers of Congress. His cabinet and staff appointments are made up of sycophants and people much less likely to confront or correct him. In the next four years, there won’t be much standing in the way of Trump’s violent “solutions.”