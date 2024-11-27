Trump Team Is Having a Terrifying Debate on How to Invade Mexico

Trump has reportedly been gathering “battle plans” to attack drug cartels in Mexico since early 2023, with or without Mexico’s permission. Now he is president-elect, and even mainstream Republicans are on board with the idea. His nominees for secretary of defense and secretary of state, Pete Hegseth and Senator Marco Rubio, have spoken favorably of U.S. military action against Mexico, as well as his “border czar” Tom Homan.

One source close to Trump told the magazine about a plan for a “soft” invasion of the country in which U.S. special forces would assassinate cartel leaders covertly, an idea Trump was in favor of earlier this year. The magazine spoke to six Republicans in all who have privately discussed Mexico with the president-elect and briefed him on different proposals.

These actions vary in their level of force, including drone strikes and airstrikes against cartel targets such as drug labs, sending military advisers and trainers to Mexico, sending “kill teams” to the country, using cyber warfare against drug lords and their organizations, and the assassination plan.