Elon Musk Is Now Cyberbullying Government Employees
Musk has taken his new role to unhinged levels.
Elon Musk is so excited to start his new gig ruining the federal government that he’s getting an early start by goading his millions of followers to cyberbully government employees.
This week, Musk took aim at Ashley Thomas, the director of climate diversification for the U.S. International Finance Corporation—a highly technical role that involves developing ways of securing agriculture and infrastructure against extreme weather, one agency official told The Wall Street Journal.
After a right-wing troll account posted on X drawing attention to Thomas’s position, Musk reposted it, noting that there were “So many fake jobs.” Ironic, coming from a CEO.
Speaking of fake jobs, last week, Donald Trump announced that Musk would be co-heading the Department of Government Efficiency, an advisory board set on slashing the government budget by a trillion dollars, hoping to cut personnel and essential government services … so they can be snatched up by government contractors or outsourced to private companies … owned by billionaires … like Musk.
Musk’s decision to sic his millions of X followers on a specific individual, whose only crime seems to be having a job that Musk in all his infinite tech bro wisdom doesn’t understand, isn’t just cruel, it’s dangerous.
In 2022, Musk targeted Yoel Roth, who was Twitter’s head of trust and safety, suggesting that Roth was endangering children, leading to his hordes of haters accusing Roth of being a pedophile and calling for his death. Roth was chased out of the company after Musk’s acquisition and had to relocate as a result of the billionaire’s cyber campaign.
Musk’s mob mayhem is also a sign of what’s to come.
Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, told the Journal that Musk’s tactics are “aimed at sowing terror and fear at federal employees. It’s intended to make them fearful that they will become afraid to speak up.”
Kelley also pointed out that federal employees are a hell of a lot cheaper than government contractors.