Florida GOP’s New Anti-Trans Bill Is So Extreme It Could Ban Treatment for Breast Cancer

Florida HB1421 is defined so broadly, it would ban health insurance coverage for birth control, HRT for menopause, treatments for breast cancer, including mastectomies, treatments for prostate cancer, and any treatment that involves primary or secondary sex characteristics. pic.twitter.com/mU0ROSdUVG — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 22, 2023

Republicans across the country have introduced bills targeting gender-affirming care, insisting that by doing so, they are protecting children. But the Florida bill goes a step further and says the quiet part out loud: it targets care for trans adults, too. The bill bans health insurance policies from covering gender-affirming care, which would prevent adults from accessing treatment. It also prohibits anyone from changing the gender on their birth certificate to reflect their identity.

"So the subject of the bill is children, but I see adults in here."



Sponsor: "Yes"



"What is the state's compelling interest to ban adult care and make decisions for themselves?"



Sponsor: "The state isn't interfering"



"It is.. you are limiting access to healthcare." pic.twitter.com/QEb0dtjdSx — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) March 22, 2023

As civil rights attorney Alejandra Caraballo pointed out, the measure could also dissuade medical providers from providing care to anyone because they could face felony charges and risk losing their license to practice. Anyone who gets a procedure that inadvertently alters a primary or secondary sexual characteristic can sue their care provider for malpractice for up to 30 years after.



Bills such as the latest Florida measure make it clear that Republicans don’t really want to protect children; they want to erase LGBTQ people from public life. Gender-affirming care decreases the amount of depression and anxiety that trans and nonbinary teenagers feel, and it makes them less likely to consider suicide. Instead, lawmakers are criminalizing LGBTQ people of all ages and putting them at risk of real harm.