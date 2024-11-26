Steve Bannon Reveals New List of Trump’s Targets in Grim Rant
Donald Trump’s list of political enemies continues to grow.
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon threatened MAGA’s perceived foes with “the long arm of the law” on a recent episode of his podcast War Room.
The MAGA fixture was released from prison last month after a four-month sentence for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House Select Committee to Investigate January 6. Now, in the wake of Donald Trump’s election, Bannon is naming Democratic and Republican figures who he hopes will find themselves in the new administration’s crosshairs.
“I want these judges to understand, you’re not going to hide behind your cloaks,” Bannon said in Monday’s episode. “We’re coming for you too. You are corrupt. What you allowed to happen in that D.C. courtroom and what you’re allowed to do to these J6 people and send these to prison.”
The former Trump official singled out January 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney. “Bennie Thompson, you’re corrupt; Liz Cheney, you’re corrupt,” he said. “Preserve your documents, because we’re coming after you. You people are criminals.”
Bannon also mentioned U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, special counsel Jack Smith, and MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann, saying, “You people are revolting … you can run wherever you’re going to run. The long arm of the law is going to track you down, and you’re going to be held accountable.”
Bannon’s remarks build on previous threats he has made during his daily podcast. Earlier this month, he told Weissmann and other MSNBC anchors and producers, “You better be worried. You better lawyer up. Some of you young producers, you better call Mom and Dad tonight. ‘Hey Mom and Dad, you know a good lawyer?’ Lawyer up. Lawyer up.”
His remarks are also consistent with Trump’s expressed desires to go after members of the January 6 committee. In March, Trump posted to Truth Social that Cheney “should go to Jail along with the rest of the [committee],” and in June, he posted, “INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE.”