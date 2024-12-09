Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid/
/

New Survey Reveals Americans Agree: Our Health Care System Sucks

It’s no surprise why so many Americans are following the UnitedHealthcare shooting.

People sitting in a row of chairs in an emergency room at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California, on May 9, 2023.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
Patients waiting to be seen at the emergency room at Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno, California, on May 9, 2023

Most Americans support the Affordable Care Act and say the federal government should be responsible for ensuring that all Americans have health care coverage, according to a new Gallup survey.

Gallup on Monday released the findings of its poll, which found that 62 percent of adults “say it is the federal government’s responsibility to ensure all Americans have healthcare coverage.” That’s the largest percentage in any year since 2006, when 69 percent of the poll’s respondents agreed with that sentiment.

About 54 percent of U.S. adults approve of the Affordable Care Act, close to the record-high percentage of 55 percent from April 2017, when Donald Trump and the GOP were trying to repeal the law. Support for the bill, passed during President Obama’s first term, is divided along partisan lines: 94 percent of Democrats approve of the ACA, while only 19 percent of Republicans do. Both are record highs.

The survey, which was conducted from November 6 to 20, following the presidential election, reveals Americans are closely divided on whether they preferred a private insurance–based health care system or one that is government-run. About 49 percent prefer the former with 46 percent preferring the latter. The last time the two options polled this closely together was 2017, when 48 percent of respondents preferred private insurance versus 47 percent for a government-run system.

And politically speaking, support for government-run health care and private insurance are also polarized on party lines, with 71 percent of Democrats preferring a government-run system versus 20 percent supporting a private system. Republicans overwhelmingly favor private insurance, with 76 percent of them supporting it as opposed to 21 percent supporting a government-run system.

At a time when Americans across party lines are dissatisfied with the country’s health care system and feel powerless to do anything about it, these polling results are significant. The incoming Trump administration has already suggested that it would do away with the ACA’s key reform of prohibiting insurance coverage denial based on preexisting conditions, and the GOP has been trying to “repeal and replace” the ACA since it was passed.

The next four years will be pivotal for American health care, with Republicans almost certain to use their narrow congressional majority to take aim at the ACA again and institute their own “reforms,” which are almost certain to leave Americans worse off. Every politician, Republican or Democrat, should look at this poll and realize that the public wants better health care coverage, and try to do something positive about it.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Two Damning Lines in Alleged UHC Shooter’s Manifesto

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO, was found with a manifesto that could explain his motives.

UnitedHealthcare building
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, the man apprehended Monday on suspicion of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, was found with a manifesto on his person. Two lines in the manifesto read, “These parasites had it coming” and “I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done,” according to CNN’s John Miller.

Mangione, 26, from Baltimore County, Maryland, was taken into custody at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday. Mangione was found with a gun similar to the one used in Thompson’s killing, several fake IDs, and the aforementioned manifesto.

More details from the manifesto have yet to be released, but the two lines may confirm what many suspected were the shooter’s personal vendetta against the health care company.

His high school’s valedictorian, Mangione went on to study at University of Pennsylvania, where he acquired a master of science in engineering and a bachelor of science in engineering degree in computer science.

Thompson was killed Wednesday morning, and police were looking for Mangione for five days. His social media profiles muddy the waters in regard to his personal politics and motive. His X account is full of posts about the future of AI, tech, altruism, and complaints about wokeism, and his header contains an image of the injury that may have possibly radicalized him. His Goodreads contains more left-leaning selections like The Lorax and Crooked: Outwitting the Back Pain Industry. He also reviewed the Unabomber’s book, writing that “when all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it’s not terrorism, it’s war and revolution.”

Mangione has yet to be charged.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Hires January 6 Rioter for Bonkers Role on Transition Team

Donald Trump has hired a man named Pete Marocco.

Donald Trump dances
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump isn’t just planning to pardon his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6—he’s also asking them to shape his administration.

The president-elect has apparently included one January 6 rioter—Pete Marocco—in his transition team, Politico reported Monday. Marocco, a conservative activist, does come with extensive Trumpworld experience: He wore several hats during Trump’s last administration and had stints at the Defense, State, and Commerce departments, as well as USAID. His new role on Trump’s transition team focuses on national security personnel matters, according to three unidentified sources who spoke with the outlet.

Last month, the sleuth organization Sedition Hunters spotted Marocco and his wife in footage from inside and outside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riot. An anonymous member of the group claimed that they had become aware of Marocco’s participation in early 2023 and had subsequently tipped off the FBI. Marocco has not been charged with a crime.

In an interview with D magazine, Marocco refused to directly acknowledge the allegations that he was present at the Capitol building during the riot.

​​“Petty smear tactics and desperate personal attacks by politicians with no solutions have no bearing on the urgency of voting in these charter amendments from 170,000 Dallas citizens for more accountability and public safety,” Marocco told the Dallas-area publication. “Our commitment to strengthening our city through the will of the people is resolute.”

In a statement, Trump transition spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said that Marocco’s “valuable knowledge” on national security matters has been a “tremendous benefit to the Trump-Vance transition effort.”

“Democrats and their allies in the media who think they are going to obstruct our ability to deliver on this mandate by going back to the same January 6 playbook of smears and faux outrage that was soundly rejected by the American people will be disappointed,” Leavitt added.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

The Murky Right-Wing Politics of the Alleged UHC Shooter

A man has been taken into custody for the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO—and the digital footprint he left behind is mind-boggling.

An NYPD police officer takes photos at the scene of the UnitedHealthcare shooting
BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images

A person of interest was taken into police custody on Monday for questioning  regarding the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. If the man in question is in fact the alleged shooter, his digital footprint raises many more questions than answers.  

Luigi Mangione, 26, from Baltimore County, Maryland, was apparently apprehended at a Pennsylvania McDonalds on Monday. Mangione went to Gilman, a private all-boys Catholic high school in Baltimore, and then studied at University of Pennsylvania, where he acquired a master of science in engineering degree and a bachelor of science in engineering degree in computer science. 

Perhaps of greatest note, his cover photo on X contains an image of an X-ray, leading to speculation about the status of his own health. 

Luigi Mangione’s cover photo featuring a Pokemon, an X-ray photo of his back with four spikes in the pelvis area, and a photo of him shirtless in the mountains
X/@PepMangione

His X account is rife with mostly right-leaning, slightly nihilistic, tech bro-y takes concerning AI, mental health, altruism, ancient history, and society in general. Mangione follows Ezra Klein, Sam Altman, AOC, Edward Snowden, and Robert F. Kennedy, among others. 

In April, he posted that “modern Japanese urban environment is an evolutionary mismatch for the human animal. The solution to falling birthdates isn’t immigration. It’s cultural.” He reshared another video from June of Republican megadonor Peter Thiel talking about people with Asperger’s running start-ups. He reposted a pseudo-motivational quote, “Netflix, door dash, and true crime podcasts have stolen more dreams than failure ever will.” And he reposted several messages railing against “wokeism.”

Luigi Mangione reposted: Gurwinder: Wokeism needs racism to exist, so it's always looking to pathologize new things as racist, including, now, attempts to start conversation by asking where you're from. If wokeism teaches minorities to be traumatized even by friendly gestures, it cannot claim to bridge divides. Screenshot of Uju Anya: No matter how sweetly you ask it, "Where are you from?" is not a polite question.

His Goodreads is also of interest. He reviewed the Unabomber’s book, writing that “when all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it’s not terrorism, it’s war and revolution. Fossil fuel companies actively suppress anything that stands in their way and within a generation or two, it will begin costing human lives by greater and greater magnitudes until the earth is just a flaming ball orbiting third from the sun.”

His Goodreads also noted that he read Crooked: Outwitting the Back Pain Industry. Perhaps Mangione, who again was 26 years old, was recently off his parents’ health care, injured, and radicalized by his struggle to figure out a convoluted system.

Mangione was also allegedly found with a gun similar to the one used by the CEO shooter and a written manifesto criticizing health care companies. He has yet to be charged.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

MAGA’s Reaction to Daniel Penny Verdict Reveals Its Sick Nature

The far right is celebrating Daniel Penny’s acquittal, after the viral killing of Jordan Neely on the New York subway.

aniel Penny arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court as jurors continued deliberation in the killing of Jordan Neely, December 5, 2024.
Alex Kent/Getty Images

The far right is rejoicing at Daniel Penny being found not guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the May 2023 New York City subway strangling death of Jordan Neely.

Penny, who is white, put Neely, a Black man, in a chokehold for six minutes while other train passengers captured the incident on film. Penny’s lawyers argued that he believed Neely was a volatile, mentally ill man who posed a threat to the public. Neely was unarmed and had a muffin in his pocket, but Penny quickly became a hero to the right wing. 

Right-wing figures, including one Donald Trump staffer, immediately took to social media and rejoiced at the verdict on Monday.

X screenshot Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 @DanScavino: JUSTICE HAS PREVAILED🙏🏼 (sharing Fox News video of verdict)

X screenshot Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok: BREAKING: Daniel Penny found not guilty of negligent homicide. His other charge of manslaughter was dismissed last week. HE’S A FREE MAN (sharing news video on verdict from Fox News)

X screenshot TONY™ @TONYxTWO: DANIEL PENNY ACQUITTED!!!! HE IS A FREE MAN AND A HERO 🇺🇸🔥🙏🏼 (resharing Fox News video posted by Dan Scavion Jr.)

X screenshot Hugo Vale @HugoVale_: The fact that there was a chance that he'd be found guilty is what's most concerning about our justice system.. The man was a real hero. 11:38 AM · Dec 9, 2024 · 8,246 Views

X screenshot Sage Steele @sagesteele: I have chills. Praise God. Daniel Penny remains a hero in my book. 🙏🏽 (quote tweet of Libs of TikTok)

Some took aim at the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, for bringing charges against Penny in the first place. Bragg is also hated by MAGA for successfully prosecuting Donald Trump for paying off an adult film star to hide their affair before the 2016 election.

X screenshot Ben Shapiro @benshapiro: America needs more men like Daniel Penny. America needs fewer prosecutors like Alvin Bragg. 12:02 PM · Dec 9, 2024 · 159.9K Views

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Penny’s acquittal was “clearly the just and correct verdict.

“I must admit I was skeptical that a jury in New York City would reach a unanimous not guilty verdict, and the jury deserves credit for doing the right thing,” DeSantis said. “Meanwhile, is there a worse prosecutor in America than Alvin Bragg?”

The right-wing reaction to Penny’s acquittal seems to echo the rulings exonerating Kyle Rittenhouse for shooting demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020, and George Zimmerman for shooting unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida, in 2012. In all three cases, the perpetrator was lionized by the far right as making justified killings against criminals, rather than enacting vigilante justice fueled by racism. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Not Even Election Win Can Save Trump From These Legal Battles

Donald Trump’s legal woes aren’t over just yet.

Donald Trump waves while walking
Remon Haazen/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s criminal cases may be behind him, but that doesn’t mean his legal woes are over.

The president-elect is still on the hook for eight civil cases relating to his involvement in the January 6 attack. The cases, which come from congressmembers and injured police officers, could be the last bastion in holding Trump to account for failing to intervene as his supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol.

“These cases, unlike the criminal case, will not be affected by the election,” Joseph Sellers, a lawyer representing 10 current and former Democratic House members suing Trump and the far-right groups that led the January 6 riot, told Politico. “Our clients suffered real injuries that entitle them to relief, but also I think are seeking some measure of accountability given President Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 events and the events leading up to it.”

The criminal cases against Trump died overnight after the MAGA leader won the presidential election, effectively allowing him to skirt all responsibility by resuming an office that cannot be criminally prosecuted. Trump faced 91 criminal charges across four cases that prosecutors waited years to take to court. Separately, he was convicted on 34 criminal counts relating to covert hush-money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election—but that sentencing dissolved just days after Trump won the election.

Some of those near-election trial delays were thanks to a game-changing Supreme Court decision in July, in which the nation’s highest court ruled 6–3 to expand a president’s immunity and redefine what constitutes an “official act,” nearly allowing Trump to get off scot-free.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice Sonia Sotomayor feared for the future of a country that legally permits the executive branch authority to commit crimes under the cloak of the office, arguing that the court’s decision made a “mockery” of the constitutional principle that “no man is above the law.” She warned that the court’s “own misguided wisdom” gave Trump “all the immunity he asked for and more.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Supreme Court Tells Trump to Stop Asking for Help on His Gag Order

Even the Supreme Court is refusing to save Donald Trump.

Supreme Court
Al Drago/Getty Images

The Supreme Court has once again declined to remove the gag order placed on President-elect Donald Trump in his hush-money case. Conservative Justice Samuel Alito rejected the request on the court’s behalf on Monday.

“The application for stay addressed to Justice Alito and referred to the Court is denied,” the orders list read, with no additional comments or explanation.

Trump was found guilty in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records regarding hush-money payments he made during his first campaign in 2016 to adult film actor Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair.

New York Judge Juan Merchan imposed a gag order at the start of Trump’s trial that banned him from talking about witnesses, jury members, and courtroom staff during the trial. Trump nonetheless violated the order countless times and was fined $9,000 for doing so. He is still fighting to get the felony convictions overturned, claiming his guilty verdict would lead to “disruptions to the institution of the Presidency.” Merchan has so far refused to toss out the case entirely, instead indefinitely delaying sentencing.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Here’s How Many People Really Want Trump to Pardon January 6 Rioters

Donald Trump repeatedly promised during his campaign to pardon convicted insurrectionists.

Donald Trump supporters run through the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 attack
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The vast majority of Americans don’t agree with Donald Trump’s priorities for his first days in office—particularly his recently advertised plan to mass-pardon his supporters who ransacked the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

A November Scripps News/Ipsos survey found that few Americans—just 30 percent—actually support a legal reprieve for the rioters, versus an overwhelming 64 percent of the country that is against it. Just 1 percent of respondents believed that the pardons should be Trump’s first priority.

Another poll found that the majority of Americans associated negative words with the MAGA protest. Approximately 53 percent described the events of the day as an “insurrection,” whereas 33 percent of surveyed respondents likened the actions of Trump’s supporters on January 6 to “patriotism,” according to a CBS News/YouGov poll from January 2024.

Trump has long promised that he would free the men and women who rioted through Congress in 2021, forcing the legislature to delay the certification of the presidential election results. In an interview with NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday, the MAGA leader said he would act “very quickly” to release the January 6 defendants—as soon as his “first day” in office.

“They’ve been in there for years, and they’re in a filthy, disgusting place that shouldn’t even be allowed to be open,” Trump said.

Several January 6 defendants have attempted to throw their cases out in light of special counsel Jack Smith’s stalled January 6 case against Trump, noting inconsistencies in the legal system’s handling of Trump’s case compared to his followers.

Other Trump supporters who participated in the riot have tried to delay their sentencing until after Trump takes office, assuming that the president-elect will make good on his promises to free some of his most violent and ardent supporters.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Lara Trump All but Begs Ron DeSantis for Senate Gig

The president-elect’s daughter-in-law has just resigned from the RNC—and intensified her push to become Florida’s next senator.

Lara Trump smiles and holds a mic on stage
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Lara Trump seems to be going all in in her quest for the Florida Senate seat being vacated by secretary of state nominee Marco Rubio.

Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law resigned from her position as co-chair of the Republican National Committee Sunday, fueling speculation that she is in line for the post. If Rubio is confirmed, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would be in charge of appointing a replacement to fill the rest of Rubio’s term, which ends in 2026.

“It is something I would seriously consider,” Lara Trump told the Associated Press. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

Trump was appointed as co-chair of the RNC in March in a sign of the president-elect’s full takeover of the GOP. During her tenure, her father-in-law won the presidential election and the popular vote and Republicans also managed to win both the Senate and the House.

Her bid for the Florida Senate seat has received backing from MAGA personalities as well as the Republican base. For example, Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire tech CEO Elon Musk, posted her support for the president-elect’s daughter on X last month, and her son also posted, “Lara Trump is genuinely great.” Trump returned the favor, praising Musk’s so-called plan to improve government efficiency along with fellow Republican executive Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I really don’t think we’ve seen movement like this in our federal government since our country’s founding in many ways,” Trump said. “And I think if they are successful in what they plan to do, I think it is going to be transformative to America in a great way.”

DeSantis will be under a lot of pressure to appoint a member of the Trump family to the Senate seat, especially after the endorsement from the world’s richest man. Musk spent over $250 million on the election in order to get Donald Trump reelected and now wields tremendous influence in the Republican Party. DeSantis has bigger ambitions than governor of Florida and knows that keeping Musk and the president-elect happy can only help his prospects.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Expands His Deportation Threats to Include U.S. Citizens

Donald Trump’s frightening deportation plans won’t spare Americans either.

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump is very OK with deporting U.S. citizens to achieve his grim vision for America.

The president-elect sat for a testy, nearly hour-long interview with Meet the Press’s Kristen Welker, in which he doubled down on some of the cruelest parts of his “Day 1” platform.

“I don’t want to be breaking up families. So the only way you don’t break up the family is you keep them together and you have to send them all back,” Trump said.

“Even kids who are here legally?” Welker asked.

“We have to have rules and regulations. You can always find something out like, you know, ‘This doesn’t work. That doesn’t work,’” Trump continued. “I’ll tell you what’s going to be horrible, when we take a wonderful young woman who’s with a criminal. And they show the woman … being taken out. Or they want her out and your cameras are focused on her as she’s crying as she’s being taken out of our country. And then the public turns against us. But we have to do our job. And you have to have a series of standards and a series of laws. And in the end, look, our country is a mess.”

The president-elect calmly acknowledged how evil, damaging, and unpopular the policy would be to American families. But he seems to think that deporting entire families, rather than separating them at the border like he did in his first term, will be more palatable. Regardless of how he tries to do it, the “largest deportation operation in American history” is likely to be a painful mess, especially given that he wants to send deportees back to random countries. The president-elect also wants to end one of the most basic tenets of the constitution—birthright citizenship.

