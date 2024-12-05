Key Detail in Trump’s Mass Deportation Plan Is Already Falling Apart
Donald Trump is getting serious pushback on part of his plan.
Donald Trump is willing to go to absurd, cruel lengths to accomplish his sweeping deportation goals—even if it means sending immigrants back to random countries.
Trump and his circle have already begun a list of countries to deport immigrants to if their home countries refuse to accept them, including Turks and Caicos, the Bahamas, Panama, and Grenada, among others, NBC reported Thursday.
This means that thousands of people could be permanently displaced if the president-elect is able to go through with his “largest deportation operation in American history,” leaving immigrants in unfamiliar countries with uncertain futures. Trump also wants Mexico to accept non-Mexican immigrants.
Groups such as the ACLU fought Trump on this issue in his first term, and they are prepared to do so again. “We sued over this type of policy during the first Trump administration because it was illegal and put asylum-seekers at grave risk,” ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt told NBC.
Spokespeople for Turks and Caicos, Grenada, and Mexico did not respond to NBC, while a spokesperson for Panama told the network, “The Panamanian government does not respond to assumptions and rumors. We cannot not speculate in this regard.”
The Bahamas, however, has already “reviewed and firmly rejected the plan,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement. This raises a key question: What will Trump do if none of his chosen countries agree to cooperate?
Regardless, the Trump team is determined to carry out this chaotic policy. “President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to stop the invasion of illegal immigrants, secure the border, and deport dangerous criminals and terrorists that make our communities less safe,” said spokesperson Karoline Leavitt. “He will deliver.”