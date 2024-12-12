Skip Navigation
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Is a Right-Wing DJ the Most Influential Figure in Trumpworld?

A relative unknown, this “Mayor of Mar-a-Lago” could be the biggest influence on the incoming Trump administration.

A congresswoman wears a Randy Moss Minnesota Vikings jersey. Sergio Gor, the subject this story and then a young aide, awkwardly stands behind her. He is already bald.
Bruce Bisping/Star Tribune/Getty Images
Sergio Gor stands behind Michelle Bachmann in 2010.

A highly influential figure in Donald Trump’s upcoming administration has miraculously skirted public attention.

Sergio Gor, a former Fox News booker and onetime Matt Gaetz wedding officiant, will be the next director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, a position that will have him “find, vet, and hire” some 4,000 officials, according to The Washington Post.

Gor’s job will be to “diligently” comb through thousands of options, assessing their loyalty to Trump’s cause. Per Trump’s son Donald Jr., that means understanding their political positions dating back to 2015 and assessing their fealty to Trump in the wake of January 6, 2021.

“What were they doing and saying at that time?” Don Jr. told the Post.

But inside Trumpworld, Gor is his own kind of riot. The book publisher and conservative party DJ has been described by some of the people closest to the president-elect as a “fun presence,” overwhelmingly popular, and “ruthlessly efficient.”

“He gets along with everybody in Trump’s orbit,” Charlie Kirk told the Post. “Which is very unusual. Jared, Ivanka, Don, Eric, the president. He’s an incredibly agreeable figure in Trumpworld, which will make the personnel job a great fit.”

Kirk made note of Gor’s MAGA allegiance, commenting that Gor was one of the few individuals who stuck by Trump’s side during the former president’s “exile period after 2020.”

But it’s not all about affability for Gor, who has seemingly taken the meaning of social climbing to new heights. He visited Trump’s trade adviser, Peter Navarro, in prison. He performs Phantom of the Opera songs with the MAGA leader and has been dubbed the “Mayor of Mar-a-Lago” for his near-constant presence at Trump’s Florida estate.

“I imagine he’s had dinner more in the last year with my father than I have,” Don Jr. told the publication.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner described Gor as a “very easy personality” that people in their orbit trust.

But Gor has also cultivated a reputation for ruthlessness, cruelty, and extreme callousness. Former colleagues in Congress, where he worked as a spokesman for Senator Rand Paul, have painted the status seeker as a “sweet-talking backstabber, bent on accruing power,” who, at one point, tormented a former Paul staffer about her deceased husband, the acclaimed journalist Michael Hastings, after he discovered she had a higher salary than him, reported the Post.

It’s through this patchwork of skills, both opportunistic and cruel, that Gor has made himself an invaluable asset to Trump’s MAGA empire. His well-rounded Rolodex has ushered in a new age for the administration, which Kushner noted to the Post could “barely give away ambassadorships” in 2016, but which now has “basically 20 people competing for every job.”

“The benefit of him having a strong relationship with Donald Trump,” Kushner told the Post, “is that he knows him well enough to know what he’ll care about and what he won’t care about, so he doesn’t have to go to him with every little decision.”

Robert McCoy/
/

Trump Jr. Shares Vile Post After Dad Named Time “Person of the Year”

Trump Jr. decided to celebrate the news with a warning message for one of our allies.

Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. took to Instagram Wednesday evening to celebrate his father’s selection as Time magazine’s 2024 “Person of the Year” and mock Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The president-elect’s eldest son posted a video depicting his father literally kicking Zelenskiy off the Time 2022 “Person of the Year” magazine cover. The 2022 cover featured the Ukrainian president and “the spirit of Ukraine,” with editor Edward Felsenthal writing of Ukraine’s resistance to the Russian invasion: “In a world that had come to be defined by its divisiveness, there was a coming together around this cause.”

Time announced Thursday that Donald Trump is the magazine’s 2024 “Person of the Year.” The editor in chief said the president-elect was chosen, for the second time, because he, “for better or for worse, had the most influence on the news in 2024.” As Walter Isaacson wrote in the 1998 issue, the magazine gives the title to “the person or persons who most affected the news and our lives, for good or ill, and embodied what was important about the year, for better or for worse.”

In Trump Jr.’s post, the president-elect’s foot appears to boot Zelenskiy off the 2022 cover (Taylor Swift appeared on last year’s) before Trump takes his place, doing his signature dance move to the song “Hold On I’m Coming” by soul duo Sam and Dave.

President-elect Trump recently told the New York Post that he is “formulating a concept of how to end” the war in Ukraine. On the 2024 campaign trail, he threatened to cut funding to Ukraine, calling Zelenskiy “the greatest salesman of all time” for his efforts to secure U.S. support.

Trump also vowed to end the conflict within 24 hours, even prior to his inauguration. According to his Time interview, he “acknowledged this is trickier than he let on” and, when asked if he would abandon Ukraine, said “he would use U.S. support for Ukraine as leverage against Russia in negotiating an end to the war.”

“I want to reach an agreement,” he told Time finally, after being pressed three times on the matter, “and the only way you’re going to reach an agreement is not to abandon.”

This is not the first time that Trump Jr. has antagonized Zelenskiy on social media. Last month, he posted a meme to his Instagram story saying the Ukrainian leader would soon be “losing [his] allowance” once his father assumed the presidency.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Mark Zuckerberg Desperately Wants to Get on Trump’s Good Side

And he’s dishing out a cool million bucks to make it happen.

Mark Zuckerberg smiles, dorkily.
KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg in 2020

Meta donated $1 million to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund, marking CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s descent from the president-elect’s target to the backer of his party-planning committee.

Ahead of the presidential election, Trump issued direct warnings to Zuckerberg, while chastising him for Meta’s efforts to prevent the spread of his own misinformation.

“We are watching him closely, and if he does anything illegal this time he will spend the rest of his life in prison—as will others who cheat in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Trump wrote in his book Save America, which was published in August.

That wasn’t even the first time that Trump had made this kind of threat against the social media mogul. The president-elect called out dear old “ZUCKERBUCKS” in a July post on Truth Social, promising to “pursue Election Fraudsters at levels never seen before, and they will be sent to prison for long periods of time.”

Zuckerberg responded to Trump’s comments in July by fawning over his “badass” response to his attempted assassination, because when someone threatens you, you should immediately start sucking up to them as much as possible. Trump claimed in September that after the attempted shooting, Zuckerberg privately told him that he would “never vote for the people running against” Trump. Publicly, Zuckerberg issued neither an endorsement nor an explicit denial.

Now that Trump has been elected, Zuckerberg seems to be following this instinct with his wallet. And so, Meta, which Trump once called “the Enemy of the People,” (he says this so much it loses all meaning), has now poured $1 million into a fund for a spate of massive events to celebrate his victory.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Whoops! Donald Trump Admits He Doesn’t Know How to Fix Inflation

In fact, his most cherished economic policy will almost certainly make things much worse.

Donald Trump, wearing a McDonald's apron and standing by a fryer, reaches out holding a container of french fries.
Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images
Donald Trump “working” at a McDonald’s in October

Donald Trump knows that he won the presidency because grocery prices are high. What he doesn’t know is how to actually get those prices to come down.

In a lengthy interview with Time magazine published Thursday, Trump had changed up his tune when asked if his presidency would be a failure if he couldn’t deliver his promise to lower the price of groceries.

“I don’t think so. Look, they got them up. I’d like to bring them down. It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard. But I think that they will,” Trump said.

“I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It’s broken. You see it. You go out to the docks and you see all these containers,” Trump said. He proceeded to describe a port in California that held over a dozen full shipping containers as evidence for a “broken” supply chain.

It seems Trump is already trying to manage expectations after making more than a few lofty promises about bringing grocery prices down, a goal that is not reflected in his disastrous proposed economic policies. Trump’s plan to implement 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico will likely increase the price of everyday consumer products, like groceries. In 2022, Mexico accounted for a whopping 69 percent of U.S. vegetable imports and 51 percent of fresh fruit imports.

On Meet the Press Sunday, Trump claimed that he’d won the election on solely the issue of groceries. “Very simple word, groceries. Like almost—you know, who uses the word? I started using the word—the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Mitch McConnell Bashes Trump’s Entire Philosophy in New Interview

The longtime Republican leader is getting increasingly fed up with Donald Trump. (At least in words.)

Mitch McConnell
Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell is still throwing jabs at Donald Trump.

“We’re in a very, very dangerous world right now, reminiscent of before World War II,” the longtime Republican Senate leader told the Financial Times. “Even the slogan is the same. ‘America First.’ That was what they said in the ’30s.”

McConnell went on to throw stones at Trump’s isolationist tendencies, comparing them to the “raging” President Howard Taft’s. He also said he believes that the “America First” wing of the Republican Party will do irreversible damage to the U.S. standing on the global stage.

“To most American voters, I think the simple answer is, ‘Let’s stay out of it.’ That was the argument made in the ’30s and that just won’t work,” McConnell said. “Thanks to Reagan, we know what does work—not just saying peace through strength, but demonstrating it.”

The longest-serving Senate leader also pushed back against Trump’s “enemy within” rhetoric, noting that Russia and China are bigger threats than citizens on American soil.

This is another installment in a long-standing feud between McConnell and Trump, as the latter upended the norms and ideals of his party in just a few years. According to a recent biography of him, McConnell privately called Trump “stupid” and a “despicable human being” after the 2020 election. He also stated that Trump was “practically and morally” to blame for the insurrection on January 6, 2021.

That being said, McConnell has fallen in line every time it matters, including when he opposed Trump’s impeachment. He voted for Trump and, in the same FT interview, called his victory a “remarkable comeback.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Biden Announces Stunning Number of Pardons After Hunter Uproar

This is the biggest single-day act of clemency.

Joe Biden at the presidential podum
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Joe Biden on Thursday commuted 1,500 sentences and granted 39 pardons, the largest single-day clemency act in history.

“America was built on the promise of possibility and second chances,” a White House statement from Biden read. “That is why, today, I am pardoning 39 people who have shown successful rehabilitation and have shown commitment to making their communities stronger and safer. I am also commuting the sentences of nearly 1,500 people who are serving long prison sentences—many of whom would receive lower sentences if charged under today’s laws, policies, and practices. These commutation recipients, who were placed on home confinement during the COVID pandemic, have successfully reintegrated into their families and communities and have shown that they deserve a second chance.”

Biden pardoned people who were in prison for nonviolent crimes like marijuana possession or violating the military’s antiquated laws banning gay sex. A commutation allows the verdict to remain while lessening punishment, while a pardon completely nullifies a conviction.

This comes just days after Biden’s controversial pardon of his son Hunter Biden for federal tax and gun convictions. The president pardoned his embattled son after saying again and again that he would never do such a thing. While criticized for hypocrisy and dishonesty, many also pointed out that there were many potentially more deserving people who could use a pardon.

Thursday’s pardons have already been met with calls for more pardons, including for people like Native American activist Leonard Peltier, environmental lawyer Steven Dozinger, and the 40 people still on federal death row. Biden noted that he will continue to consider clemency petitions as the week goes on.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Justice Department Has Grim Warning for Convicted January 6 Rioters

Many people convicted for participating in the January 6 attack are hoping for a pardon from Donald Trump.

Donald Trump supporters wave flags outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021
Selcuk Acar/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The U.S. Justice Department sent a message Wednesday to those hoping for a pardon over their participation in the deadly riot on January 6, 2021: They will have to admit their guilt to receive one.

Prosecutors filed a motion responding to a request from the attorney for one rioter, Dova Winegeart, which would have delayed her judgment and report date in the hopes of receiving a presidential pardon when Donald Trump is sworn in next month. The 51-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to four months in prison for violently swinging a pole outside the U.S. Capitol as it was being ransacked by MAGA fanatics nearly four years ago.  

Prosecutors opposed Winegeart’s motion and issued their own warning to any rioters hoping Trump might save them from jail time, according to Politico. 

“The defendant hopes to avoid that harm by receiving a presidential pardon from a future executive. But the defendant’s personal motivation to avoid public disclosure of her judgment of conviction is no reason to delay entry of judgment and deviate from the regular order of criminal procedure,” the motion stated. 

“And, even if the defendant were to receive a pardon at some unspecified date in the future—which is purely speculative at this juncture—that pardon would not unring the bell of conviction,” the prosecutors wrote. “In fact, quite the opposite. The defendant would first have to accept the pardon, which necessitates a confession of guilt.”

Prosecutors wrote that a pardon would not undo the fact of the crime, only prevent punishment for that crime. If anything, a pardon would be to admit to the crime. 

Trump has long promised to pardon the nearly 1,600 people facing charges over their involvement in the riot. Many have attempted to have their judgments delayed until after Trump takes office. 

Prosecutors took sharp issue with the suggestion that they obey in advance of Trump’s orders. 

“The criminal justice system cannot operate on such uncertainty. Indeed, it is neither the court’s role or function to speculate about any president’s pardon decisions, nor is it appropriate for the Court to halt the normal functioning of criminal procedure based solely on that speculation,” the prosecutors wrote. 

“If a future Executive cannot, today, grant a pardon, this Court cannot expand the temporal grace that Executive may or may not extend in the future to … affect the present,” they added.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Corruption Business Officially Expands in Saudi Arabia

A new Trump Tower has launched just weeks before Donald Trump is set to return to office.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the Oval Office
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the White House on March 20, 2018.

The Trump Organization on Wednesday announced a new project in Saudi Arabia: Trump Tower Jeddah.

Eric Trump announced the move in a post on X, writing, “Incredibly proud to officially launch a project that has been underway for many months, Trump Tower - Jeddah!” He thanked the project’s partner, Dar Global, a real estate developer headquartered in Dubai but under the umbrella of Dar Al Arkan, the largest developer in Saudi Arabia.

X screenshot Eric Trump @EricTrump: Incredibly proud to officially launch a project that has been underway for many months, Trump Tower - Jeddah! Thank you to our partners @dar_global - This will be our 5th project together and among the most luxurious buildings anywhere in the world! (with video simulation of what the Trump Tower will look like)

Trump added that the tower will be the company’s fifth project with Dar Global. The two companies have spent about $532 million on this residential apartment site, which is expected to be completed in four years. The Trump Organization relies a lot on Saudi Arabia, as the company’s real estate deals in the United States have fallen off since Donald Trump’s first presidential term ended amid a backlash over the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

The tower is a long-stalled project for the Trumps, as they had planned to build one of their signature towers in the Middle East before Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. After that, the Trump family pledged not to sign new international deals while he was president. But now, after being elected a second time, the elder Trump doesn’t seem to care about the appearance of a conflict of interest, raising questions of corruption.

The president-elect has a long business relationship with Saudi Arabia and claimed in a deposition that he could sell his properties to buyers in the country for any amount he wants. Trump has hosted Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournaments at his clubs, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s investment fund accepted $2 billion from Saudi’s sovereign wealth fund but has yet to turn a profit itself.

Kushner and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have spoken several times in the last four years, continuing a close relationship that began when Kushner advised his father-in-law on the Middle East during Trump’s first term.

At the moment, Kushner has not accepted a formal job in Trump’s new administration, but his business interests still don’t look good for the president-elect. Coupled with the Trump Organization’s Saudi deals, it seems that Trump isn’t worried about being accused of corruption, or being beholden to a foreign state.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

“This Is a Warning”: Elizabeth Warren Reacts to UHC Shooting

Senator Elizabeth Warren had an awfully real reaction to the shooting of the UnitedHealthcare CEO.

Elizabeth Warren speaking in the Capitol
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Senator Elizabeth Warren, a staunch critic of the U.S. health care system, offered a blunt assessment of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination and the discourse that followed.

“The visceral response from people across this country who feel cheated, ripped off, and threatened by the vile practices of their insurance companies should be a warning to everyone in the health care system,” Senator Warren said in an interview with HuffPost Tuesday. “Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far.

“This is a warning that if you push people hard enough, they lose faith in the ability of their government to make change,” Warren continued. “[They] lose faith in the ability of the people who are providing the health care to make change, and start to take matters into their own hands in ways that will ultimately be a threat to everyone.”

Luigi Mangione, 26, from Baltimore County, Maryland, was apprehended at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s on Monday for Thompson’s murder. Mangione’s motives seem motivated by personal trauma, as he suffered a significant back injury that he sought serious relief for. After his arrest, police reportedly found a notebook explaining Mangione’s rationale for the shooting, including a manifesto citing the exorbitant costs of health care in the United States.

Warren’s comments immediately drew criticism from some Democrats and Republicans, forcing her to clarify.

“Violence is never the answer. Period,” Warren told HuffPost. “I should have been much clearer that there is never a justification for murder.”

Senator Bernie Sanders, who also initially spoke with the publication, echoed Warren.

“I think what the outpouring of anger at the health care industry tells us is that millions of people understand that health care is a human right and that you cannot have people in the insurance industry rejecting needed health care for people while they make billions of dollars in profit,” he said.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Inauguration Will Feature an Unbelievable Guest

Republican lawmakers want to honor the January 6 riot, apparently.

Donald Trump supporters fight with police officers in the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021
Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Congress members might soon come face-to-face with one of their attackers.

Republican members of Congress have invited Russell Taylor, a January 6 protester who stormed the Capitol with a tactical vest and a knife strapped to his chest, to attend Trump’s second inauguration, Politico reported Wednesday.

Taylor pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months’ home detention and three years’ probation in May for his role in ransacking the building. Ahead of the riot, Taylor organized a group of “fighters” to attend pro-Trump events, planning for chaos. Some of Taylor’s “fighters” included individuals who identified as Three Percenters, or people who subscribe to the Three Percent ideology, which the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies as an “antigovernment militia movement.”

At the time of Taylor’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth said that he believed Taylor had testified truthfully and expressed sincere remorse, noting that the Californian could become a “poster child” for how January 6 cases “should be done.”

Chris Stewart, a former Republican representative from Utah, also asked that Taylor be allowed to attend the ceremony. “He is [a] caring father and reveres his family, his faith, and his love of our Country as his highest priority in life,” Stewart wrote in a letter to Lamberth. “I am honored to extend this invitation for him to attend the Inauguration as my guest.”

Stewart’s letter did not refer to Taylor’s actions on January 6 or their effect in delaying the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. It did, however, make mention of three other Utah lawmakers who are requesting Taylor’s presence at Trump’s inauguration, but did not specify which ones.

