This Footnote on Trump Boasting About His Saudi Line of Credit Is Terrifying

He also valued Mar-a-Lago at $739 million. In reality, it’s worth about a tenth of that amount. Trump’s valuation was based on the property’s potential for residential development, but the terms of its deed prevent the land from ever being used that way.

Trump and his allies have always had troubling connections with Saudi Arabia. In 2019, Trump administration officials revealed to Congress that they transferred nuclear technology to Riyadh at least twice after the killing of U.S. resident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. These incidents occurred despite U.S. intelligence concluding that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, referred to as MBS, hired the hitmen who killed him.

Trump has also hosted LIV Golf tournaments at his clubs. The Saudi-backed golf league that is widely seen as an attempt to sportswash the country’s human rights record.