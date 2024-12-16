Trump Shockingly Considers Adding House Democrat to His Cabinet
Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing a Democrat as his top contender to lead FEMA.
Elon Musk’s favorite Democrat is one of Donald Trump’s top choices to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
CNN reported that Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz, who served as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s “Covid czar” during the pandemic, had his name floated for FEMA head. It’s not yet clear if Trump and Moskowitz have spoken about the role, but three sources with knowledge of Trump’s thinking confirmed to CNN that the Florida Democrat is definitely a contender for the role.
While the addition of a Democrat to Trump’s Cabinet may be surprising, Moskowitz has historically aligned himself with House Republicans on many issues and is familiar with many people within the Trump campaign.
Moskowitz was also the first Democrat to join the congressional caucus for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. He has advocated for crippling federal government cuts, supports Israel’s bombardment on Gaza, is one of the top recipients of AIPAC funding in the House, and was one of just 15 House Democrats to vote to give Trump the power to revoke nonprofits’ tax-exempt status.
These decisions make Moskowitz’s rumored FEMA nomination much less surprising. If Moskowitz does leave to join Trump’s Cabinet, however, his absence would make Democrats’ position in the House even more precarious. DeSantis is known to delay special elections for Democrats so that their seats may remain vacant for as long as possible.