MTG Goes Into Meltdown Mode Over the Drones

“I’m going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place ‘FOR OUR SAFETY’ from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute bullshit,” Greene wrote. It’s worth noting that the National Security Council has said the drones do not pose a threat to public safety and given no indication it would issue such instructions.

“Not doing it. No way,” she wrote. “I’ll shoot the drones down myself along with every other red blooded freedom loving American.”

As genuinely dangerous as it is for an elected official to declare that they would not follow guidance from the government, Greene’s phony pontificating is nothing more than right-wing cringe.