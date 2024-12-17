Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MTG Goes Into Meltdown Mode Over the Drones

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be having a normal one.

Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to reporters
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene really wants you to know that she wants to shoot at the drones.

In a post on Truth Social Tuesday, Greene declared that she was too smart to follow hypothetical government safety guidance related to the recent drone sightings along the eastern states.

“I’m going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place ‘FOR OUR SAFETY’ from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute bullshit,” Greene wrote. It’s worth noting that the National Security Council has said the drones do not pose a threat to public safety and given no indication it would issue such instructions.

“Not doing it. No way,” she wrote. “I’ll shoot the drones down myself along with every other red blooded freedom loving American.”

As genuinely dangerous as it is for an elected official to declare that they would not follow guidance from the government, Greene’s phony pontificating is nothing more than right-wing cringe.

Luckily for the trigger-happy MAGA lawmaker, D.C. airspace is far more restricted than others around the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Desperate to distinguish herself from the establishment she embodies, Greene likely would just as soon start shooting at red traffic lights trying to tell her to stop. One tweet from November already claims she doesn’t obey stop signs.

Greene has seemingly been driven to madness by the recent spate of reported drone sightings over New Jersey and other states, claiming that the U.S. government was responsible for the drones appearing and that U.S. citizens are not safe.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Des Moines Register Responds to Trump’s Deranged Lawsuit

Donald Trump is suing the Iowa paper because he’s still mad about an election poll he didn’t like. The paper isn’t standing for it.

Donald Trump looks outraged as he holds a press conference
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Des Moines Register, which published the infamous Selzer poll, has responded to Donald Trump’s lawsuit against the paper.

“We have acknowledged that the Selzer/Des Moines Register pre-election poll did not reflect the ultimate margin of President Trump’s Election Day victory in Iowa by releasing the poll’s full demographics, crosstabs, weighted and unweighted data, as well as a technical explanation from pollster Ann Selzer,” a spokesperson for the Register said, according to CBS’s Jennifer Jacobs. “We stand by our reporting on the matter and believe this lawsuit is without merit.”

Trump on Monday sued The Des Moines Register as well as veteran pollster J. Ann Selzer over a preelection poll that showed him losing the state to Kamala Harris.

“I’m going to be bringing [a lawsuit] against, uh, the people in Iowa,” Trump announced earlier on Monday. “Their newspaper, which had a very, very good pollster who got me right all the time … then just before the election she said I was going to lose by three or four points, and it became the biggest story all over the world,” the president-elect said. “It was fraud, and it was election interference.”

The Selzer poll, published on November 2, shockingly predicted Harris would win Iowa by three points. Trump ended up easily winning Iowa by 13 points, a glaring mistake for the respected pollster. Seltzer retired shortly after, although she had been planning to do so regardless of the election’s outcome.

Trump’s lawsuit is overindulgent, at best, and most legal experts don’t expect it to stick.

“This absurd lawsuit is a direct assault on the First Amendment,” Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression chief counsel Robert Corn-Revere told CNN. “Newspapers and polling firms are not engaged in ‘deceptive practices’ just because they publish stories and poll results President-elect Donald Trump doesn’t like. Getting a poll wrong is not election interference or fraud.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr.’s Cabinet Nomination Is Already Flopping

Yet another one of Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks is in danger of falling apart.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks while walking in the Capitol
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Despite spending the week courting lawmakers, Robert F. Kennedy’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services is looking increasingly precarious.

The virulent conspiracy theorist reportedly only has 18 lawmakers clearly favoring his nomination, according to The Washington Post’s Dan Diamond. That’s an equal amount to the number of lawmakers who oppose him, leaving 64 lawmakers still undecided on Kennedy’s future in Donald Trump’s forthcoming administration.

Kennedy’s confirmation is likely to be an uphill battle given his raucous lifestyle that included dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park, unscientific beliefs that include theories that AIDS is not caused by HIV, a vaccine misinformation campaign sparked by his nonprofit that sent Samoa’s vaccination rate plummeting amid a measles outbreak, and claims that he allegedly groped his children’s babysitter in the late 1990s.

He’ll also have to convince lawmakers that his agenda, which opposes vaccine mandates for school-aged children and includes appointing someone who has filed a petition with the FDA to end the approval and “pause distribution” of 13 vaccines, isn’t at odds with the future of America’s health.

If no Democrats side with Kennedy, the “Make America Healthy Again” politico will only be able to afford losing three Republican votes in the Senate.

Some of Donald Trump’s most faithful MAGA acolytes have already voiced their strong opinions in favor of Kennedy’s nomination. After meeting with Kennedy on Tuesday, Florida Senator Rick Scott described the conspiracy theorist as “very impressive” and claimed that he was “pro-vaccine.”

And despite the tough road ahead, Kennedy appeared decidedly optimistic as he navigated the Hill on Tuesday. While heading into Senator Tommy Tuberville’s office, Kennedy told Diamond that the meetings were going “really good.”

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Mike Johnson Under Fire as House Republicans Torch His Funding Bill

Republicans are trashing the government funding bill despite not having even seen it yet.

Mike Johnson looks up during a press conference
Allison Robbert/AFP/Getty Images

The clock is ticking on another imminent government shutdown, but Republicans can’t square the fact that two of their deepest desires are, in reality, mutually exclusive: more tax cuts for the wealthy, and a long-held goal to decrease the federal deficit.

Conservatives across the spectrum came out in fierce opposition against the House spending bill on Tuesday. The continuing resolution was originally scheduled to be released days ago, but by noon, the actual contents of the spending package were still hidden from lawmakers, fueling concern that the vote will—once again—collide with their Friday deadline to avert a shutdown.

The bill, according to House Speaker Mike Johnson, will fund the government through March 14, giving conservatives a chance to organize and reassess their spending priorities once their Republican trifecta takes effect.

“​​The CR is coming together, bipartisan work is ongoing,” Johnson told CBS News. “We’re almost there.”

The resolution was intended to be a “very skinny, very simple” stopgap solution, but it was complicated by disaster relief needs related to the devastation caused by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Weekend discussions also hit a snag by looping America’s farmers into the spending package, which will offer a one-year extension of the farm bill, according to Politico.

But party members have been less than thrilled by the developments. Missouri Representative Eric Burlison called the continuing resolution a “total dumpster fire” in an interview with C-SPAN.

“I think it’s garbage. This is what Washington, D.C., has done, this is why I ran for Congress to try to stop this,” Burlison told the nonprofit broadcaster. “Sadly this is happening again. I think that it’s shameful that people that celebrate DOGE coming in—and yet we’re going to vote for another billion dollars to be added to [the] deficit. It’s ironic.”

Texas Representative Chip Roy rolled his eyes at the conundrum, telling C-SPAN that the “swamp is gonna swamp.”

“Since we’ve been given the majority again, we’re adding $30 billion in literally, totally unpaid for additional deficit spending, just since November 5—in 45 days,” Roy said. “I don’t see how that’s doing what we’re supposed to be doing.”

“The conference itself owns this. The conference needs to decide whether we’re actually serious about spending.… We’re just fundamentally unserious about spending,” Roy continued, highlighting the fact that his party intends to shift cash away from Social Security, shrinking the time before the program goes bankrupt. “As long as you got a blank check, you can’t shrink government. If you can’t shrink government, you can’t live free.”

Representative Nancy Mace announced in a statement that she would not be supporting the “1,500 page Continuing Resolution”—which, again, has not yet been released.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Loses It After Hush-Money Judge Says He’s Not Immune

Donald Trump is beyond pissed his attempt to toss out his only conviction didn’t work.

Donald Trump speaking at a mic
KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is incensed after the New York judge in his hush-money trial refused to toss the entire case, per his request.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan on Monday ruled that Trump’s guilty conviction, based on 34 felony counts, will stand, regardless of what the Supreme Court has said about immunity. And that didn’t sit well with Trump, who spent the next day venting angrily on his personal posting platform, Truth Social.

“BREAKING: In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity,” Trump ranted.

“But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax. Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it. Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President-Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts….”

Merchan on Monday ruled that Trump’s hush-money conviction cannot be dismissed on the grounds of immunity because the actions he was found guilty of—falsifying business records regarding hush-money payments he made during his 2016 campaign to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he had an affair—were part of his personal, not presidential, life.

The Supreme Court’s immunity decision made it so that former presidents are protected from prosecution for official acts. But Trump’s actions took place well before he was even elected.

“I am the only Political Opponent in American History not allowed to defend myself - A despicable First Amendment Violation! … It is time to end the Lawfare once and for all, so we can come together as one Nation and, Make America Great Again,” Trump wrote.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Rep. Baffles Everyone by Dropping All Responsibilities But One

Representative Victoria Spartz’s move could threaten the Republicans’ House majority.

Victoria Spartz walks in the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Indiana Representative Victoria Spartz has announced she will be stepping away from the “circuses” of doing what she was elected to do—governing—so that she could join forces with a fake advisory group that wants to dismantle the government.

Spartz pledged her services Monday to the Department of Government Efficiency, led by technocrat Elon Musk and failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

“I will stay as a registered Republican but will not sit on committees or participate in the caucus until I see that Republican leadership in Congress is governing,” Spartz wrote in a post on X. “I do not need to be involved in circuses.”

Spartz wrote that she would rather spend her time in office not carrying out the functions of that office but helping DOGE and Representative Thomas Massie, who similarly committed himself to working with DOGE, “to save our Republic.”

Spartz currently serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, including two subcommittees: the Subcommittee on the Administrative State, Regulatory Reform, and Antitrust, as well as the Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement. She also holds positions on the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Republican Policy Committee.

Apparently, DOGE’s mission to gut federal funding to essential services is far more important than any of those things. Musk and Ramaswamy have floated plans to slash the budgets of public broadcasting, Planned Parenthood, and “entitlement programs” such as Medicare and Medicaid—with the hopes of cutting government spending by $2 trillion by July 2026.

This isn’t the first time Spartz, who was elected in 2020, has tried to get out of doing her job.

In October 2023, Spartz criticized Congress’s approach to the national debt and threatened to resign. “If Congress does not pass a debt commission this year to move the needle on the crushing national debt and inflation, at least at the next debt ceiling increase at the end of 2024, I will not continue sacrificing my children for this circus with a complete absence of leadership, vision, and spine,” she warned. “I cannot save this Republic alone.”

Spartz’s latest move reportedly comes in response to the House Republican Steering Committee declining to give her a post on the Ways and Means Committee. Her decision could further imperil the caucus’s already razor-thin majority in the chamber.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

AOC Loses Key Leadership Role to 74-Year-Old Democrat With Cancer

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had been gunning to be the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks to the side while standing in front of the U.S. Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

House Democrats voted Tuesday to elect Representative Gerry Connelly as the party’s ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, beating a bid from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and proving once again that they have learned absolutely nothing. 

Connolly beat Ocasio-Cortez by 131 to 84, Politico reporter Daniella Diaz posted on X. 

Punchbowl News reported last week that Connolly had a powerful ally pulling for him: former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had set her sights on quashing the New York progressive’s shot at leading the House of Representatives’ key investigative arm.

As of last week, Ocasio-Cortez had reportedly won the support of the majority of Democrats on the Oversight Committee, a group made up of younger, more progressive members of the party, but Connolly was triumphant in Monday’s House Democratic Steering Committee vote, which selected him 34 to 27.

Connolly was ultimately favored by the majority of the House’s Democratic Caucus. 

MAGA Republican Representative James Comer, the chair of the House Oversight Committee, said last week that he favored Ocasio-Cortez for the coveted spot.  

While Connolly, a 16-year House veteran, is a seasoned investigator, he has some serious red flags. He is part of the old guard of establishment Democrats who have struggled in recent elections, and earlier this year, the 74-year-old Virginia lawmaker announced that he had been diagnosed with esophagus cancer. 

By comparison, the 35-year-old Cortez has proven to be a lightning rod in the House—both good and bad—and winning a high-ranking position would have signaled a significant shift in party leadership following a bruising election. She is also popular among younger voters, a key demographic among whom Vice President Kamala Harris underperformed in November.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans Set Their Sights on First Revenge Target

A new report reveals several grounds on which House Republicans are preparing to punish Liz Cheney.

Liz Cheney speaks with a handheld mic
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Republicans seem to be very serious about sending Liz Cheney to jail.

GOP Representative Barry Loudermilk, the chairman of the House Administration Subcommittee on Oversight, released his own findings on the House January 6 select committee. The report accused former Cheney, who sat on the committee, of witness tampering, alleging that she “colluded with ‘star witness’ Cassidy Hutchinson.” Hutchinson is the former Trump White House aide turned MAGA villain after she testified before the January 6 committee on the chaos surrounding the attack on the Capitol.

Loudermilk’s findings also called for Cheney to be criminally investigated and repeatedly claimed the January 6 committee withheld or destroyed evidence. He conveniently notes that “this interim report reveals that there was not just one single cause for what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6; but it was a series of intelligence, security, and leadership failures at several levels and numerous entities.”

This is yet another installment in the string of extrajudicial threats lobbed at Cheney. Most of them are from President-elect Donald Trump, who has long despised Cheney after she supported his first impeachment.

This all comes after Trump clarified his revenge list for the umpteenth time earlier this month on Meet the Press.

“I think those people committed a major crime, and [Liz] Cheney was behind it,” he said of the January 6 committee. “And so was Benny Thompson. Everybody on that committee.… For what they did, yeah, honestly, they should go to jail.”

Rumors about potential preemptive pardons for Cheney and other members of the January 6 committee have circulated, but no one has been granted one at this juncture.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Shocker! Trump’s Garbage Defense Pick Spread January 6 Conspiracies

Pete Hegseth made baseless claims about who instigated the insurrection.

Pete Hegseth walks in the Capitol
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Critics of Pete Hegseth have slammed the defense secretary nominee as many things: a vitriolic television host, an alleged drunk, and an accused sexual abuser. But he’s also, apparently, a January 6 “truther.”

In the wake of the Capitol riot, Hegseth appeared on Newt’s World, a podcast hosted by former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, espousing baseless allegations that the mob that delayed the certification of the 2020 presidential election results was actually coordinated by leftists, CNN’s K-File reported Tuesday.

“There are reports, you know, in the New York Post and elsewhere. And just from, you know, common sense, that Antifa folks took advantage of this to try to get to the front and try to agitate and create openings for themselves,” Hegseth said on the show.

“They want chaos, ultimately,” Hegseth continued, referring to the decentralized, nonviolent antifascist group. “I could even spot it. You can see the helmets where there’s a Donald Trump bumper sticker on the back, quickly put on it so they could look like they wanted to stop the steal. But what they really wanted to do was further the narrative.”

The articles that Hegseth was citing at the time have since been debunked, according to CNN. The FBI found no evidence that antifa was connected to the events that took place on January 6, 2021, with Trump’s own appointee, FBI Director Christopher Wray, repeatedly rebutting the conspiracy.

Hegseth, a 44-year-old former infantry officer, has been under fire since Trump tapped him to lead the Pentagon. The heat has primarily stemmed from a shocking 2017 police report that revealed the Army veteran was accused of raping an attendee at a Republican women’s conference in Monterey, California. Hegseth has also admitted to several other scandals, including five affairs that he had during his first marriage.

Some of Hegseth’s former Fox colleagues have accused him of being “handsy” and groping them. Nearly a dozen of his former co-workers have spoken to various media outlets to warn that his drinking habits are “concerning,” and some noted that they had smelled alcohol on Hegseth as recently as last month.

Hegseth has also come under fire for supporting a return of the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” anti-LGBTQ policy, and has attempted to walk back comments he made disparaging female U.S. soldiers.

Republicans at the forefront of the Senate confirmation process initially bristled at Hegseth’s nomination, with some taking particular note of his drinking problem, before eventually bending to Trump’s will. Earlier this month, Republican Senator Kevin Cramer specified that Hegseth needed to stay away from the bottle and offer a promise of sobriety before taking the reins of the country’s military intelligence.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Official Makes the Dumbest Claim About the Drones Yet

This is not the drone you’re looking for.

Doug Mastriano speaks at a podium
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano became the latest MAGA Republican to launch into hysterics about recent drone sightings over the United States, and as evidence for his claim, he shared a photo of an iconic movie prop from a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

In the post on X Monday, Mastriano included a screenshot of a familiar-looking large metal object sitting on a trailer in the back of a car, captioned, “Breaking News: Crashed drone in Orange Beach retrieved from water, and taken to undisclosed location for further investigation.”

“It is inconceivable that the federal government has no answers nor has taken any action to get to the bottom of the unidentified drones,” Mastriano wrote.

Of course, the object wasn’t recognizable as one of the mass of drones. In reality, it was a TIE fighter, the iconic symbol of the Imperial fleet in the classic space opera movie series Star Wars.

“The fecklessness of this administration was on display last year when a Chinese surveillance balloon was allowed to fly over the entire continental United States before being shot down,” Mastrinao continued.

“Such should be viewed as a threat to our nation and citizens and action is long overdue. We have recourses [sic] and assets in our arsenal to get answers, but I suppose Ukraine is more important to the White House. January 20th can’t come soon enough.”

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Online, some found Mastriano’s lack of movie knowledge disturbing.

CNN’s Jake Tapper pointed out that these were not the drones that Mastriano was looking for. “I take the actual drone story seriously but re the below, I’m pretty sure Red Leader Garven Dreis shot down that TIE fighter in ep IV A New Hope,” he wrote in a post on X.

The Texas Observer’s Steven Monacelli lamented that “our nation is facing a crisis of information literacy.”

Mastriano isn’t the first Republican to post drone drivel. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that the government was behind the drones, while former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan begged the government to do something about the lights he’d seen floating in the sky, which a meteorologist quickly pointed out was a constellation.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told CNN Monday that the drones spotted over New Jersey and other states on the eastern seaboard “represent lawful, legal, commercial [and] hobbyist drones—even law enforcement drones,” and were not a threat to public safety.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington