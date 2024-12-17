MTG Goes Into Meltdown Mode Over the Drones
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be having a normal one.
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene really wants you to know that she wants to shoot at the drones.
In a post on Truth Social Tuesday, Greene declared that she was too smart to follow hypothetical government safety guidance related to the recent drone sightings along the eastern states.
“I’m going to tell you right now that if they try to tell us all to stay inside, stay home, shelter in place ‘FOR OUR SAFETY’ from the drones, there is no way in hell I will comply with that absolute bullshit,” Greene wrote. It’s worth noting that the National Security Council has said the drones do not pose a threat to public safety and given no indication it would issue such instructions.
“Not doing it. No way,” she wrote. “I’ll shoot the drones down myself along with every other red blooded freedom loving American.”
As genuinely dangerous as it is for an elected official to declare that they would not follow guidance from the government, Greene’s phony pontificating is nothing more than right-wing cringe.
Luckily for the trigger-happy MAGA lawmaker, D.C. airspace is far more restricted than others around the country, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Desperate to distinguish herself from the establishment she embodies, Greene likely would just as soon start shooting at red traffic lights trying to tell her to stop. One tweet from November already claims she doesn’t obey stop signs.
Greene has seemingly been driven to madness by the recent spate of reported drone sightings over New Jersey and other states, claiming that the U.S. government was responsible for the drones appearing and that U.S. citizens are not safe.