Malcolm Ferguson
/

Biden’s FTC Bans Junk Fees—Just in Time for Trump to Take Credit

The Federal Trade Commission has announced a game-changing ban on junk fees for things like hotels and concert tickets. But the rule doesn’t take effect until well into Donald Trump’s term.

Joe Biden smiles and waves
Antonio Masiello/Getty Images

Lina Khan’s FTC has passed a sorely needed ban on junk fees. But it won’t come into effect until she—and President Biden—is long gone.

On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission announced a rule that will require companies to show full prices for things like a hotel room, concert ticket, or sporting event at the beginning of a purchase rather than hiding it until the very last step of the checkout process.

“People deserve to know up front what they’re being asked to pay—without worrying that they’ll later be saddled with mysterious fees that they haven’t budgeted for and can’t avoid,” the Biden-appointed FTC chair said in a statement. “The FTC’s rule will put an end to junk fees around live event tickets, hotels, and vacation rentals, saving Americans billions of dollars and millions of hours in wasted time.”

Junk fees came into the light particularly after Taylor Swift’s Eras tour in 2022, when thousands of fans were enraged by hidden or unknown service fees from Live Nation and Ticketmaster.

“Wherever big corporations try to sneak fees onto bills, my administration has been fighting on behalf of American families to ban them,” Biden said in a statement Tuesday.

There’s just one problem: The regulation will only take effect in April, well into Donald Trump’s term, allowing him to claim credit in the minds of most consumers.

The only FTC member to reject the regulations was Republican Andrew Ferguson, who is expected to take over the FTC for Trump. The impact of his leadership on this current set of regulations remains to be seen. 

Ferguson said in a statement that he didn’t actually disagree with the rules on principle, he just didn’t want it to happen while Khan and Biden were in charge.  

“I dissent only on the ground that the time for rule-making by the Biden-Harris FTC is over,” he said.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Fact-Checker Issues Dire Warning About Trump’s Latest Press Conference

Donald Trump keeps pushing the false theory that vaccines cause autism.

Donald Trump gestures while speaking at a podium
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump’s press conference Monday was riddled with inaccuracies, but one repeated lie about vaccines and autism stood out as the “most dangerous” to at least one network fact-checker.

“I think the most dangerous part was an equivocation,” CNN fact-checking reporter Daniel Dale said on air Monday evening. “It wasn’t really a claim, but he was asked whether he thought there was a link between vaccines and autism and he equivocated. He said, ‘Well, we have some brilliant people looking at this,’ and he talked about the increased prevalence of autism diagnoses.”

Trump opined about the false link while defending his choice to tap Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a virulent vaccine conspiracy theorist—for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. While highlighting rising autism numbers (that researchers attribute to changing diagnostic criteria), Trump claimed to reporters at Mar-a-Lago that “something’s wrong.”

“There’s something wrong. And we’re going to find out about it,” Trump said.

Kennedy is currently courting lawmakers on Capitol Hill ahead of what will likely be a difficult Senate confirmation process, given his raucous lifestyle that included dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park, unscientific beliefs that include theories that AIDS is not caused by HIV, a vaccine misinformation campaign sparked by his nonprofit that sent Samoa’s vaccination rate plummeting amid a measles outbreak, and claims that he allegedly groped his children’s babysitter in the late 1990s.

Last week, Trump announced that Kennedy would spend his time at the top of HHS researching an already thoroughly debunked conspiracy that ties vaccine usage to autism rates.

The researcher that sparked that myth with a fraudulent paper lost his medical license and eventually rescinded his opinion. Since then, dozens of studies have proven there’s no correlation between autism and the jab, including one study that surveyed more than 660,000 children over the course of 11 years.

“The idea that there is some connection came from a thoroughly discredited, in fact scandalous, fraudulently altered study in the 1990s that should just be ignored, dismissed, again, because it was fraudulent, and so the idea that, ‘Well, we’re just going to look into this,’ I think is dangerous to consider because the idea is simply wrong,” Dale told CNN.

Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have practically eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat for the average, health-conscious individual.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump Refuses to Let His Weird Canada Joke Go

Donald Trump used his bizarre riff to trash outgoing Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Donald Trump speaks to Justin Trudeau
Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump has suggested yet again that Canada should be absorbed by the United States as the northern country grapples with the MAGA leader’s forthcoming trade plan.

The president-elect’s proposed trade tariffs on the Great White North (which include a 25 percent tariff on goods) have launched the country into a political and economic crisis. On Monday, Canada’s deputy prime minister and minister of finance, Chrystia Freeland, resigned just hours before releasing the nation’s first economic plan in response to Trump’s “America First” policies. In a stinging resignation letter, Freeland openly questioned Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ability to deal with the tariffs, prompting Trudeau to discuss his own resignation with his Cabinet, according to Canadian broadcaster CTV News.

Trump, of course, had a diplomatic and delicate reply at the ready.

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump wrote on Truth Social late Monday. “Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!”

Freeland was a key figure in negotiating the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, or USMCA, in 2018 after Trump dissolved NAFTA. Now that Trump apparently sees the USMCA as less than favorable to the U.S., it’s no wonder he’s glad to see Freeland go.

Trump also made the biting state joke last week, when he falsely claimed during an interview with MSNBC’s Meet the Press that Mexico and Canada’s trade deficits with the United States were “subsidies,” rather than indicators that America’s neighbors are purchasing more of its goods than they were selling in return. In 2023, that differential—or deficit—was nearly $41 billion with Canada and $162 billion with Mexico, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The president-elect also vastly overinflated the reality of the deficits, wrongly asserting that the U.S. is “subsidizing” its neighbors to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars each. Turning Canada—and Mexico, for that matter—into a state, was the obvious solution.

Trump has, apparently, been mocking Trudeau with the flagrant suggestion for years, long before the Canadian prime minister was wrestling with historically low approval ratings and nationalistic trade policies from one of its strongest trade partners.

“Trump used this 51st-state line all the time with Trudeau in his first term,” Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts wrote on BlueSky earlier this month. “He’s doing it to rattle Canadian cages.”

The president-elect’s ex-allies also don’t believe there’s any underlying meaning to Trump’s bully behavior. In an interview with CBC News on Thursday, Trump’s former national security adviser John Bolton suggested that the comments about turning Canada into a state were little more than a public humiliation ritual for the president-elect.

“I think he’s poking at Justin Trudeau and trying to humiliate him, and I think Trump gets a laugh from it,” Bolton told CBC News.

When asked specifically about Trump’s quips targeted at Trudeau, Bolton told the outlet that he “wouldn’t over-intellectualize it.”

“I think he’s just mean,” Bolton said.

Edith Olmsted
/

CNN Gets Trashed for Response to Fake Syria Story

People online were outraged by Clarissa Ward’s reaction to reporting false information.

Clarissa Ward speaks
Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

CNN reported Monday evening that it had wrongly identified a man who appeared in a video report claiming to be a long-term prisoner of former President Bashar Al Assad’s regime.

In reality, the man is a former Syrian intelligence officer. 

In a CNN story published last week, chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward and her crew were led by Syrian rebels into a Syrian air force headquarters in Damascus to look for Austin Tice, a missing American who they believed might have been held in a secret prison there. Instead, they discovered a locked cell where a man was hiding under a blanket. 

The man identified himself as Adel Gharbal from Homs, and claimed that he had been in solitary confinement for three months. He appeared surprised and overwhelmed to learn that Assad’s regime had fallen. The footage, if verifiable, would have been astounding. 

However, reports online suggested that the man might be lying about his identity. He appeared well-groomed and uninjured, and a website called Verify-Sy, which states that it fact-checks stories about Syria, said that it could not find any such “Adel Gharbal.”

Verify-Sy reported that residents of a neighborhood called Al Bayyada in Homs had identified the man as Salama Mohammad Salama, or “Abu Hamza,” a first lieutenant in Syrian air force intelligence.

On Monday, CNN was able to confirm that it was Salama.

“We can confirm the real identity of the man from our story last Wednesday as Salama Mohammed Salama,” Ward posted on X Monday evening. 

A resident of Al Bayyada provided CNN with a photograph of the same man, who appeared to be on duty in a government office. CNN was able to use facial recognition software to provide a match of more than 99 percent with the man who’d appeared in their report. 

While Verify-Sy also said that Salama had been jailed for less than a month for a dispute over “profit-sharing from extorted funds with a high-ranking officer,” CNN was not able to verify this claim.  

Multiple residents have accused Salama of having a reputation for extortion and harassment. More than a few journalists voiced their outrage at CNN’s reporting. 

“Amazing that she just drops this like a further development to the story and not an embarrassing piece of misinformation and poor reporting,” wrote Christin El-Kholy, an editor for New Lines Magazine, in a post on X.

Journalist Tariq Kenney-Shawa slammed Ward’s response. “No retraction, no apologies. The style of journalism that reporters like Clarissa Ward engage in is more about promoting themselves, their brand, & emotional narratives they believe will bolster their ratings, rather than reporting accurately & conscientiously,” he wrote.

And others were just disturbed by just how ridiculous it was to falsely portray the jailer as the prisoner. “You got played by a corrupt intelligence officer from a dead dictatorship,” journalist Jacob Silverman wrote in a post on X, responding to Ward. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Here Are the Top Five Drone Conspiracies So Far

People can’t stop speculating about the drones over the East Coast.

A drone is seen flying over Ridge, New York
Grant Parpan/Newsday RM/Getty Images

Hundreds of drones are reportedly descending over northern New Jersey. Residents have filmed them, mayors have complained about them, and an appallingly quiet federal response has led Americans across the country to offer wild speculations about their origins, with everyone from leftists to military contractors and conservative lawmakers chiming in on the issue.

A TikTok video by John Ferguson, the CEO of drone manufacturer Saxon Aerospace, was amplified by Joe Rogan on Sunday, with the podcaster remarking that it was the first conspiracy about the aerial machines that had him “genuinely concerned.”

Ferguson didn’t believe that the “small-car sized” drones indicated any “nefarious intent” but suggested that “the only reason why they would be flying, and flying that low, is because they’re trying to smell something on the ground,” suggesting that the drones could be looking for gas or radioactive material.

“Now drones, they have no reason to be in the air at night. Unless you’re doing some type of ISR work—intelligence surveillance reconnaissance you know, looking for bad guys or a search and rescue victim,” Ferguson continued. “The only reason why you would ever fly an unmanned aircraft at night is if you’re looking for something, whether it be a person, or trying to smell gas.”

Commercial-grade drones were first spotted lingering over sections of northern New Jersey in mid-November, sparking an FBI investigation into the aerial gathering. At a Wednesday briefing between the office of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Department of Homeland Security, mayors from the region lamented that no one from state or federal agencies had been able to tell them exactly how many drones were flying over the state, with estimates ranging from 400 to thousands, according to NBC News.

Nick Ribaudo, a self-described “leftist Ben Shapiro” and media critic, also joined in on the conspiracy conversation on TikTok, posting a skit on Sunday that highlighted the spontaneous rise in drone activity around the same time that UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s assassination was bringing Americans together across party lines.

“Sure seems like we could be doing a lot more if we were a unified working class,” Thompson joked in a video that drew more than 1.6 million views and nearly 300,000 likes.

The drone sightings have also breathed fresh air into some of the most outlandish conspiracies from the last several decades, including the so-called Project Blue Beam, a theory invented in the 1990s by Canadian Serge Monast that claimed a cabal of the world’s most powerful people were projecting images into the sky to induce fear and confusion among the masses. Images could include alien invasions, religious figures, or, in this case, hundreds of drones inexplicably patrolling New Jersey.

Politicians also joined the chorus on the drones, with some stoking fears that the sky gathering was a visitation from a foreign adversary.

New Jersey Republican Representative Jeff Van Drew suggested to Fox News on Wednesday that the drones were coming from an Iranian “mothership”—a claim that the Pentagon quickly shot down.

“There is no Iranian ship off the coast of the United States, and there’s no so-called mothership launching drones towards the United States,” Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said the same day.

Other Republicans also, perhaps a little overzealously, pointed to foreign actors as the reason behind the New Jersey drone takeover.

“The elusive maneuvering of these drones suggests a major military power sophistication that begs the question whether they have been deployed to test our defense capabilities—or worse—by violent dictatorships, perhaps maybe Russia, or China, or Iran, or North Korea,” Republican Representative Chris Smith told reporters on Saturday.

Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also got in on the drone action last week, claiming in a video rant on her X account that the government’s continued inability to ID the strange lights hovering over the Garden State was “total bullshit” that put every American “in danger.” She has since claimed that the federal government is controlling the drones.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Shockingly Considers Adding House Democrat to His Cabinet

Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing a Democrat as his top contender to lead FEMA.

Jared Moskowitz speaks with reporters outside the Capitol
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s favorite Democrat is one of Donald Trump’s top choices to head the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.

CNN reported that Florida Representative Jared Moskowitz, who served as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s “Covid czar” during the pandemic, had his name floated for FEMA head. It’s not yet clear if Trump and Moskowitz have spoken about the role, but three sources with knowledge of Trump’s thinking confirmed to CNN that the Florida Democrat is definitely a contender for the role.

While the addition of a Democrat to Trump’s Cabinet may be surprising, Moskowitz has historically aligned himself with House Republicans on many issues and is familiar with many people within the Trump campaign.

Moskowitz was also the first Democrat to join the congressional caucus for Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. He has advocated for crippling federal government cuts, supports Israel’s bombardment on Gaza, is one of the top recipients of AIPAC funding in the House, and was one of just 15 House Democrats to vote to give Trump the power to revoke nonprofits’ tax-exempt status.

These decisions make Moskowitz’s rumored FEMA nomination much less surprising. If Moskowitz does leave to join Trump’s Cabinet, however, his absence would make Democrats’ position in the House even more precarious. DeSantis is known to delay special elections for Democrats so that their seats may remain vacant for as long as possible.

Edith Olmsted
/

Senate Democrats’ New Electoral College Plan Shows They’re Clueless

Democrats are launching a pointless attempt to claw back power.

Senator Dick Durbin speaks to reporters
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin

A group of Senate Democrats introduced a bill Monday to abolish the Electoral College.

U.S. Senators Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Dick Durbin of Illinois, and Peter Welch of Vermont introduced a constitutional amendment to install a nationwide popular vote in presidential elections. Currently, a network of 538 electors represent the 50 states, and whichever candidate secures at least 270 electors is declared the winner.

The Senate Judiciary Committee posted on X Monday that the bill advocated “restoring democracy by allowing the direct election of presidents through popular vote alone.”

A press release from the group said that 17 states and the District of Columbia had agreed to bypass the Electoral College and allocate their electoral votes to the winner of a nationwide popular vote.

“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple. No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it,” Schatz said in a separate tweet.

But attempting to get rid of the Electoral College via constitutional amendment may prove to be a massive boondoggle for Democrats. Far easier than ratifying an amendment to abolish the Electoral College, the Democrats might be better off simply passing legislation to increase the number of House representatives, as the number of electors is determined by the number of senators and representatives.

The Founding Fathers intended for the House to continue expanding in proportion to the population of each state, but the number of representatives has been frozen at 435 since 1910. In 1910, each district had 211,000 constituents. In 2020, each district had an average of 762,000 constituents, a dramatic 360 percent increase.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Confirms Extreme Plan to Demolish Postal Service

The USPS will likely be on the chopping block during Donald Trump’s second administration.

Donald Trump toothlessly smiles as he stands before a large American flag at a political rally
Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Trump wants to kill the United States Postal Service.

The president-elect was asked about the USPS losing money during a press conference in Palm Beach on Monday.

“Well there is talk about the Postal Service being taken private, you do know that. Not the worst idea I’ve ever heard, it really isn’t,” Trump said. “You know it’s a lot different today … between Amazon and UPS and FedEx and all the things that you didn’t have. But there is talk about that, it’s an idea that a lot of people have liked for a long time. We’re looking at it.”

The comments confirm a Washington Post report from over the weekend that Trump is considering plans to privatize the entire Postal Service due to its financial losses. He has reportedly spoken about the idea to Howard Lutnick, his commerce secretary pick and head of his transition team.

USPS privatization has been in the works for some time now. Trump-appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has been doing his best to corrode one of the oldest, constitutionally ensured institutions in this country.

On-time delivery rates fell when DeJoy was appointed in 2020, particularly in communities of color. He facilitated the removal and destruction of mail sorting machines that were crucial to allowing USPS to function smoothly. And he has multiple questionable investments. Last week, he even covered his ears while being grilled by congressional Republicans for dismantling USPS from the inside out.

“Louis DeJoy is the perfect example of a Trump nominee. After Trump appointed him, he ran USPS into the ground. Now, he claims it doesn’t work & will propose privatizing it,” one X commentator wrote. “Then, he, Trump & their cronies will steal the business, charge exorbitant amounts & rape the public.”

“The Postal Service is literally in the Constitution. It’s an essential PUBLIC service, and it should never be privatized. This would hurt millions of Americans, especially those in the most rural places,” Minnesota Senator Tina Smith said.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Confirms Dark Call With Netanyahu on Next Steps in Gaza

The two leaders reportedly spoke about what “victory” in Gaza would look like.

Donald Trump, standing behind the White House lectern, and Benjamin Netanyahi standing side by sid
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently, and warned that “all hell is gonna break out” if Israelis held hostage by Hamas aren’t returned by January 20, the day he reenters the White House.

“We had a very good talk. We discussed what will happen.… As you know, I gave warning that if these hostages aren’t back home by that date, all hell’s gonna break out,” Trump said, doubling down on threats he made earlier this month.

Netanyahu on Sunday said he had a phone call with Trump over the weekend, during which the two spoke about Israel’s next steps in Gaza and Syria.

“It was a very friendly, very warm, and very important conversation,” the Israeli prime minister said in a video on Sunday. “We discussed the need to complete Israel’s victory, and we also spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages.

“We will continue to act relentlessly to return home all of our hostages, the living and the deceased,” he added.

Around 250 Israelis were abducted and 1,200 killed by Hamas during their attack on October 7, 2023. At least 154 have been released, rescued by the Israel Defense Forces, or recovered dead. In the last year, Israel has responded by killing more than 45,000 Palestinian adults, children, journalists, and aid workers in the Gaza Strip, doing irreversible damage to the region.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Announces Dangerous New Lawsuit After ABC Settlement

Donald Trump is feeling emboldened in his war on journalism.

Donald Trump smiles and raises his fist while standing next to JD Vance
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump promised Monday to launch a lawsuit against The Des Moines Register over a preelection poll that found Vice President Kamala Harris had “leapfrogged” the Republican candidate, in a state he went on to handily win.

During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, one journalist asked Trump about his ongoing defamation cases, asking, “Could you see moving that to other people with individual platforms, social media influencers, people that—”

“Or newspapers, yeah.” Trump interrupted.

“Yeah, oh, I do. I think you have to do it, because they’re very dishonest,” Trump continued. “We need a great media, we need a fair media. We need, uh, it’s very important. And we need borders, we need walls, but we need borders and we need fair elections.”

Trump went on rambling on about how they were still counting votes in California, which is not true. The weave eventually wove itself back, and the president-elect continued his pledge to sue newspapers over alleged defamation.

“I have a few others that I’m doing, uh, I’m gonna, as an example, we’re bringing—I’m doing this not because I want to, I’m doing this because I have an obligation to—I’m gonna be bringing one against the people in Iowa, their newspaper, which had a very, very good pollster, who got me right all the time. And then just before the election, she said I was gonna lose by three or four points, and it became the biggest story all over the world … because I was gonna win Iowa by 20 points. The farmers love me, and I love the farmers,” he said.

Trump was speaking about pollster Ann Selzer, whose Iowa poll anticipated that Harris would lead Trump by three points in the state. In reality, he won Iowa by 13 points, making for a 16-point error. Selzer & Co. had previously been considered the gold standard of polling in the country.

Crucially, it wasn’t the “biggest story” all over the world, but it’s one that has been bothering Trump for more than a month now. In a post on Truth Social last month, Trump called out Selzer by name and said that an investigation into her poll was “fully called for!”

As far off as Selzer’s poll was, it’s not illegal to publish a poll that doesn’t accurately predict something. Trump’s obsession with Selzer appears to be part of the president-elect’s penchant for targeting those who publish unflattering things about him.

Buried in Trump’s incoherent rambling Monday, he pledged to make good on that threat and claimed that Selzer’s poll constituted “fraud” and “election interference.” He promised to file “a major lawsuit against them, either today or tomorrow.”

Trump also mentioned his other ongoing media lawsuits against CBS News’s 60 Minutes, journalist and author Bob Woodward, and the Pulitzer Center for giving prizes to journalists who wrote about Russian interference in the 2016 election, which Trump falsely claims was a “hoax.”

Trump’s newest threat against the media comes on the heels of a $15 million settlement with ABC News in a defamation lawsuit he brought against the network—a settlement that has baffled media experts, who believe that ABC could have won the suit, and consider the network’s sudden surrender to be obedience in advance of Trump’s coming presidential term.

