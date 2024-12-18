Tommy Tuberville’s Unhinged Vaccine Claim Shows How Ignorant He Is

“If you look at the number of vaccines these young babies get over a short period of time, it’s dozens and dozens of ’em, and he’s totally against that,” Tuberville said.

After meeting with RFK Jr., Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) says babies get too many vaccines outside of TB, polio and smallpox and says "everybody in this group has lost somebody ... possibly from the [COVID] vaccine that were perfectly healthy." pic.twitter.com/1wNTepBu3s — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) December 17, 2024

Those “dozens” of early-age shots include vaccines for devastating illnesses that the United States, through immunization and its end goal of herd immunity, has largely nixed out of everyday life, such as polio, diphtheria, tetanus, measles, rubella, and chicken pox.



Kennedy is currently courting lawmakers on Capitol Hill ahead of what will likely be a difficult Senate confirmation process, given his raucous lifestyle that included dumping a dead bear cub in Central Park; unscientific beliefs, such as theories that AIDS is not caused by HIV; a vaccine misinformation campaign sparked by his nonprofit that sent Samoa’s vaccination rate plummeting amid a measles outbreak; and claims that he allegedly groped his children’s babysitter in the late 1990s.