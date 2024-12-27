Cori Bush Shares One Heart-Wrenching Regret in Powerful Exit Interview

Bush, who was defeated by AIPAC-backed prosecutor Wesley Bell in the Democratic primary, said she wishes she had fought harder for a cease-fire in Israel’s assault on Gaza.

I don’t really operate in regret, but I will say I wish that I could have pushed harder as it relates to our cease-fire now resolution, and done more to save lives. I left it all on the field. I put my life and my livelihood on the line, because so many have lost their lives. I wish that I could have done more, and I wish that my colleagues who later have said, “OK, this is too much. It’s gone too far,” I wish they would have heard us when we first started to speak to this, because our work was coming from a place of wanting to save as many people as we could — the lives of all people, whether Israeli or Palestinian, people abroad and people in the United States. I probably could have flipped over a few more tables.

Bush was one of a handful of representatives to call for a cease-fire in Gaza soon after Hamas’s October 7 attack and Israel’s disproportionate response, filing a cease-fire resolution on October 16 of that same year. And she was one of a very small group of congressmen to consistently call for said cease-fire, even donning a keffiyeh and holding a side reading “STOP SENDING BOMBS” during President Biden’s State of the Union address in March.



Cori Bush stands among the few representatives calling for a cease-fire and condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of the U.S. Capitol, November 8, 2023. Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Bush also spent ample time in the interview deriding the corporatism of the Democratic Party.

