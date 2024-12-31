Mike Johnson Gets More Terrible News as Republican Skepticism Grows

“I remain undecided, as do a number of my colleagues, because we saw so many of the failures last year that we are concerned about that might limit or inhibit our ability to advance the president’s agenda,” Roy said, according to Punchbowl News.

Representative Rich McCormick also said he was not solid on his support of Johnson during an appearance on NewsNation Tuesday. When asked whether he planned to support the embattled speaker, he replied, “Most likely.”

“We have decisions to be making, and we have to discuss with each other—about 10 people who are leaning,” McCormick said. “And what that means is we want reassurances. I’m not really sure we’re taking the debt seriously. I’m not really sure we’re doing the right things.”