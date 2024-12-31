Mike Johnson Gets More Terrible News as Republican Skepticism Grows
Mike Johnson’s bid to hold on to the speaker’s gavel just got a whole lot more difficult.
Two more House Republicans have voiced their reluctance to back House Speaker Mike Johnson in his bid to hold on to his leadership spot.
During an appearance on Fox Business Tuesday, House Freedom Caucus member Chip Roy said he wasn’t sold on backing Johnson.
“I remain undecided, as do a number of my colleagues, because we saw so many of the failures last year that we are concerned about that might limit or inhibit our ability to advance the president’s agenda,” Roy said, according to Punchbowl News.
Representative Rich McCormick also said he was not solid on his support of Johnson during an appearance on NewsNation Tuesday. When asked whether he planned to support the embattled speaker, he replied, “Most likely.”
“We have decisions to be making, and we have to discuss with each other—about 10 people who are leaning,” McCormick said. “And what that means is we want reassurances. I’m not really sure we’re taking the debt seriously. I’m not really sure we’re doing the right things.”
At least three other Republicans already expressed their skepticism of Johnson earlier this week: Representatives Thomas Massie, Victoria Spartz, and Andy Harris, who chairs the far-right House Freedom Caucus.
That’s one too many votes Johnson can’t afford to lose in the speaker election, set to take place on Friday.