MAGA Admires the Las Vegas Bomber
After finding out that the 37-year-old suspect was a former Green Beret and Trump supporter, some conservatives seem inclined to cut him some slack.
The MAGAsphere is starting to rally around the Las Vegas attacker after discovering that he was one of them. Matthew Livelberger, the 37-year old Green Beret who shot himself in a Cybertruck before blowing it up in front of the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, “loved Trump” and “was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American,” his uncle told The Independent.
This has led to admiration from some of the MAGA faithful, even though the attack injured seven innocent people. “The Vegas dude seems like a real CHAD??” former Republican congressman and failed attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz posted on X, using internet slang that denotes (to some) a hypermasculine, fit, and often sexually successful individual.
Others quickly moved to dismiss any of the questions that a Trump supporter shooting himself and blowing up his car might otherwise raise: “Just seems like a test run of distractions to try and keep Trump from office,” one online MAGA supporter commented. “Seems like he was a loose end that needed to be tidied up. Someone should look into his travel history around the time of January 6, 2021, wrote another. “Also, if he had sniper training, could have been one of the CIA/DHS/DOD goons deployed against El Jefe in Butler, PA on 7/13.”
Livelsberger’s motive is still unknown, and may remain so. But that won’t stop MAGA from making him into their martyr.