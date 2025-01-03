MAGA Admires the Las Vegas Bomber

The MAGAsphere is starting to rally around the Las Vegas attacker after discovering that he was one of them. Matthew Livelberger, the 37-year old Green Beret who shot himself in a Cybertruck before blowing it up in front of the Trump hotel in Las Vegas, “loved Trump” and “was always a very, very patriotic soldier, a patriotic American,” his uncle told The Independent.

This has led to admiration from some of the MAGA faithful, even though the attack injured seven innocent people. “The Vegas dude seems like a real CHAD??” former Republican congressman and failed attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz posted on X, using internet slang that denotes (to some) a hypermasculine, fit, and often sexually successful individual.