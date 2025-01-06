The Real Reason Elon Musk is Getting Involved in European Politics

If enacted, Musk’s SpaceX would supply Italy with encryption services for government and military use. “Ready to provide Italy the most secure and advanced connectivity!” Musk wrote on his X platform.

Others within the Italian government aren’t as enthusiastic about the potential deal.

“If 1.5 billion euros of Italian money to use the satellites of an American billionaire in our country is the price to pay for his friendship, we do not agree,” said center-left Democratic Party (PD) lead Elly Schlein.