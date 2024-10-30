Elon Musk Admitted Trump Will Tank Economy. Trump Just Made It Worse.
Donald Trump seems to have no concerns about Elon’s Musk’s recent confession.
Just hours after Elon Musk admitted Donald Trump’s policies will tank the entire economy, the former president confirmed his plans to let Musk be a part of the destruction, claiming that “nobody is going to feel it.”
In an interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night, Trump lauded Musk as a “very exceptional guy” and a “great cost-cutter” when asked about a potential role for the billionaire CEO in his Cabinet. But even more unbelievably, the Republican candidate said with confidence that the American people wouldn’t “feel” the economic impacts of cutting trillions from the budget.
“He’ll cut costs without anybody even knowing it—nobody’s going to notice—nobody is going to feel it,” Trump told Hannity, confirming that Musk does indeed plan to slash $2 trillion from the government’s budget.
Musk has proposed heading a “Department of Government Efficiency” under a Trump Cabinet—and the former president has clearly taken him up on it. At Trump’s hate-filled Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend, Musk announced that the target is $2 trillion in cuts.
Trimming the budget to the level would have to include cuts to essential government services like Medicare and Social Security—and could result in an initial huge economic crash. But Musk admitted Tuesday that that’s all a part of the plan, agreeing with a far-right troll on X that crashing the economy would lead to “sounder footing” in two years.
The plan sounds strikingly similar to that of Musk and Trump’s friend Javier Milei of Argentina. When campaigning for president, Milei promised to “take a chainsaw to the state,” cut public spending on education and health care, and eliminate the central bank and tens of thousands of government jobs. Since his election last year, Argentina has suffered a deep recession and the worst economic downturn in the country in decades, with 57 percent of the population now in poverty and inflation up 270 percent.
As journalist Kevin Drum noted, “Elon is claiming we should literally zero out the entire rest of the federal budget. Everything. The FBI, national parks, food stamps, Medicaid, education, NASA, the EPA, farm support, the NIH, all federal R&D grants, embassies worldwide, the FAA, the Department of Justice, the VA, the weather service, the border patrol, etc. etc. Everything.”
Meanwhile, Trump’s other horrible economic plans would simultaneously dramatically hike inflation and slow U.S. production and economic growth. But perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that two bumbling billionaires are planning to manufacture an economic disaster that will disproportionately harm poor Americans.