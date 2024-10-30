Elon Musk Admitted Trump Will Tank Economy. Trump Just Made It Worse.

“He’ll cut costs without anybody even knowing it—nobody’s going to notice—nobody is going to feel it,” Trump told Hannity, confirming that Musk does indeed plan to slash $2 trillion from the government’s budget.



Musk has proposed heading a “Department of Government Efficiency” under a Trump Cabinet—and the former president has clearly taken him up on it. At Trump’s hate-filled Madison Square Garden rally over the weekend, Musk announced that the target is $2 trillion in cuts.



Trimming the budget to the level would have to include cuts to essential government services like Medicare and Social Security—and could result in an initial huge economic crash. But Musk admitted Tuesday that that’s all a part of the plan, agreeing with a far-right troll on X that crashing the economy would lead to “sounder footing” in two years.

