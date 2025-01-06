Trump Can’t Stop Trolling One of the US’s Closest Allies

“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said in an Ottawa press conference on Monday.

Trump took this opporunity to blast Trudeau for not capitulating to him during their tariff conflict, in which the President-elect promised to enact a massive 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico unless they bent to his absurd demands on trade and immigration. He wrote on Truth Social:

“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”