Trump Can’t Stop Trolling One of the US’s Closest Allies
He seems to think his tariff threats—and not Trudeau's massive unpopularity—forced the PM out.
Trump is taking credit for Justin Trudeau’s resignation—and pitching Canada as the 51st state in the process.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Monday after a decade of service as the country’s prime minister. Trudeau’s exit comes as his party faces a likely defeat in upcoming elections this year.
“I intend to resign as party leader, as prime minister, after the party selects its next leader through a robust nationwide, competitive process,” Trudeau said in an Ottawa press conference on Monday.
Trump took this opporunity to blast Trudeau for not capitulating to him during their tariff conflict, in which the President-elect promised to enact a massive 25 percent tariff on goods from Canada and Mexico unless they bent to his absurd demands on trade and immigration. He wrote on Truth Social:
“Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State. The United States can no longer suffer the massive Trade Deficits and Subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned. If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”
Trump and Trudeau’s relationship has been antagonistic for years, as the President-elect levied steel and aluminum in 2018. It’s very unlikely that tariffs are what pushed Trudeau out given that his party is sitting around 16 percent among decided voters, the lowest ever in his tenure.
The Canadian parliament will be on break until a new leader is chosen on March 24.