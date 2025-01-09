Donald Trump Jr.’s Ridiculous Greenland Trip Just Took a Dark Turn

The trio’s presence on the island—and myriad photo ops with local residents—was not taken well by some of Greenland’s politicians, who slammed Don Jr.’s visit as a stunt to make the territory appear open to U.S. governance. Pipaluk Lynge, the chair of Greenland’s parliamentary foreign and security policy committee, told Politico that the territory wants its “own independence and democracy.” Lynge also warned the United States not to “invade” the nation, which is largely composed of Indigenous tribes, in light of its historical treatment of Alaska’s Indigenous population.

“Greenland is not for sale and will never be for sale,” Aaja Chemnitz, another member of Greenland’s Parliament, told NBC News.

But some of the behind-the-scenes details of the pro-Trump expedition are even worse.