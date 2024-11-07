James Comer Threatens to Resurrect His Dumbest Investigation
James Comer is once again preparing to go after Hunter Biden.
House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer may finally get his greatest wish: to weaponize the federal government against Donald Trump’s political enemies.
In an interview on Newsmax’s National Report Thursday, Comer was asked whether he planned to pursue further charges against Hunter Biden in the wake of Trump’s election victory.
“We’re gonna see what the new Trump Department of Justice wants to do. I fully expect Joe Biden to pardon his son,” Comer said. “I think the most important thing for me, honestly, is that we hold people in the government accountable.”
“And I’m pretty optimistic that with this new administration that we can finally start holding some Deep State actors accountable for bad behavior,” he added.
Comer has alleged that his investigations into the Bidens uncovered that the president’s family had been “selling access” to foreign adversaries of the United States.
After conducting a disastrous impeachment inquiry that failed to scrounge up even the slightest bit of evidence that Joe Biden had committed any wrongdoing, Comer, alongside other GOP House committee chairs, made criminal referrals to the Justice Department in June for Hunter Biden and Jim Biden, the president’s brother.
After Hunter was found guilty on three felony gun charges that same month in a separate case, Comer said it was only a “step toward accountability.”
“Until the Department of Justice investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ corrupt influence peddling schemes that generated over $18 million in foreign payments to the Biden family, it will be clear department officials continue to cover for the Big Guy, Joe Biden,” Comer said.
At the time, even GOP lawmakers were saying that Comer had yet to dig up any evidence the president had committed a crime or impeachable offense.
In August, several GOP-led House committees published a lengthy report claiming that Hunter and James Biden, and their associates, had raked in more than $27 million from foreign individuals or entities since 2014. It also alleged that Joe Biden had used his position as vice president to leverage more than $8 million in loans from Democratic donors.
Oversight Committee Democrats responded, saying that the report was based on “vague, unsubstantiated, and thoroughly debunked allegations.”
Notably missing from the nearly 300 pages of the report was any evidence that Joe Biden himself had benefited from business dealings, or participated in any foreign business deals.
Now that Trump is headed back to the White House and is set to install his own attorney general, it looks like Comer may get the shot at Hunter Biden he’s been dreaming of for months.