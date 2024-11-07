James Comer Threatens to Resurrect His Dumbest Investigation

Wilson has notably been estranged from her father since 2022, and has accused him of transphobia, “cruelty,” and “serial” cheating. She said Musk would berate her for being more in touch with femininity as a child, urging her to make her voice deeper.

“I was in fourth grade. We went on this road trip that I didn’t know was actually just an advertisement for one of the cars—I don’t remember which one—and he was constantly yelling at me viciously because my voice was too high,” she told NBC in July. “It was cruel.”

Musk’s comments toward his daughter only bolster these accusations. He has repeatedly deadnamed Wilson, meaning that he calls her by her male, birth name rather than recognizing the full and independent trans person that she is. In an interview with right-wing pseudo-intellectual Jordan Peterson, Musk stated that “I lost my son, essentially.… My son Xavier is dead, killed by the woke mind virus … so I vowed to destroy the woke mind virus after that.” Musk has also referred to his daughter as a “full communist” who thinks that “anyone rich is evil.” Musk is the richest man in the world.