Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full MAGA With Change in Hiring Policies
Zuckerberg has embraced the anti-DEI discourse.
MAGA Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced Friday that it would be repealing all diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.
An employee memo from Meta’s vice president of human resources Janelle Gale, which was obtained by Axios, announced five major changes to Meta’s “hiring, development and procurement practices,” amid the shifting “legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States”—i.e., the return of Donald Trump.
Gale announced that Meta would scatter its DEI team, pull the plug on its equity and inclusion programs, roll back efforts to work with diverse-owned suppliers, and scrap its representation goals and “diverse slate approach” to hiring, which ensured that a diverse pool of candidates was considered for every open position.
“We believe there are other ways to build an industry-leading workforce and leverage teams made up of world-class people from all types of backgrounds,” Gale wrote in the memo.
Gale’s memo tops off a week of disturbing developments at the company, signaling a total meltdown on the part of “Zuckerbucks,” who seems to be giving in to his anti-woke fantasies in preparation for Trump’s return to the White House later this month. He even did a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan—marking his MAGA transformation as complete.
Earlier this week, Zuckerberg announced that Meta will scrap its third-party fact-checking service in favor of community notes and allow for a larger range of opinions about issues such a immigration and gender. He also said that the company will raise the threshold for what posts need to be removed. The lack of digital guardrails now allows users to freely suggest that being gay is a mental illness, among other things that make it more disastrous to go online and dangerous to be offline.
Meta also announced that Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, a close Trump ally, would be joining its board of directors. When Meta’s own employees complained about White’s hiring, the company purporting to be going all in on free speech censored them. A new era of internet speech is off to a great start, it seems!
But at the end of the day, Facebook is just a useless AI-generated content farm now, not a real website, Instagram is for ads, and Threads is for … no one? Maybe the people who are reading this article. The jury is still out on that one.