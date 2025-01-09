Every Senate Democrat Who Backed Most Radical Anti-Immigrant Bill Yet
Here’s the name of every Democratic senator who voted to advance the Laken Riley Act. The bill still needs one final vote.
The Senate voted to advance a bill Thursday that would allow the government to detain undocumented immigrants accused of committing nonviolent crimes, following the House’s passage of the bill Wednesday.
The Laken Riley Act advanced by a 84–9 vote in the Senate, with 33 Democrats voting with every Republican in the chamber, despite the fact that the bill doesn’t require a conviction or charge, but merely an arrest, to target an undocumented immigrant. There are also no protections for children or DACA recipients. The House bill saw 48 Democrats join Republicans to pass it, and the Senate version still needs a final vote.
Senate Democrats, like their counterparts in the House, seem to be backing the GOP’s rhetoric demonizing all undocumented immigrants, penalizing them just for being suspected of a crime. With less than two weeks until Donald Trump is sworn into office, many Democrats are already joining Republicans in granting him new powers to carry out his planned mass deportations.
See which Senate Democrats voted to advance the bill below:
- Angela Alsobrooks—Maryland
- Tammy Baldwin—Wisconsin
- Michael Bennet—Colorado
- Richard Blumenthal—Connecticut
- Lisa Blunt Rochester—Delaware
- Maria Cantwell—Washington
- Chris Coons—Delaware
- Catherine Cortez Masto—New Mexico
- Tammy Duckworth—Illinois
- Dick Durbin—Illinois
- John Fetterman—Pennsylvania (co-sponsor)
- Ruben Gallego—Arizona (co-sponsor)
- Kirsten Gillibrand—New York
- Martin Heinrich—New Mexico
- John Hickenlooper—Colorado
- Tim Kaine—Virginia
- Mark Kelly—Arizona
- Angus King (independent who caucuses with Democrats)—Maine
- Amy Klobuchar—Minnesota
- Ben Ray Luján—New Mexico
- Jon Ossoff—Arizona
- Gary Peters—Michigan
- Jack Reed—Rhode Island
- Jacky Rosen—Nevada
- Chuck Schumer—New York
- Jeanne Shaheen—New Hampshire
- Elissa Slotkin—Michigan
- Chris Van Hollen—Maryland
- Mark Warner—Virginia
- Raphael Warnock—Georgia
- Peter Welch—Vermont
- Sheldon Whitehouse—Rhode Island
- Ron Wyden—Oregon