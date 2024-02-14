What Motivates Trump’s Valentine to Melania? Take a Gue$$
Donald Trump’s new Valentine’s Day love letter to Melania is ... him asking for money.
Be still, my heart: Donald Trump’s Valentine’s Day card to Melania has leaked. It’s a fundraising email.
“Dear Melania, I LOVE YOU!” writes Trump. “Even after every single INDICTMENT, ARREST, AND WITCH HUNT, you never left my side.”
It’s heartwarming stuff from the former president, whom Melania has “always supported … through everything,” according to the email.
That includes two impeachments, four indictments, and other sundry legal troubles to which he presumably alludes. A modern-day Bonnie and Clyde they are not, but who among us doesn’t list our various criminal cases in our love letters?
“You will always mean the world to me,” says one-half of America’s favorite couple. “I wouldn’t be the man I am today without your guidance, kindness, and warmth.”
A judge recently ruled that Trump owes writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her after he was found liable for sexually abusing her in the 1990s.
“From your husband with love,” Trump closes, “Donald J. Trump.” An interesting pet name, to be sure.