Meta’s Dangerous Rule Change Has Unleashed Some Vile New Content
Employees are reportedly protesting the changes.
Meta employees are protesting the company’s new content moderation guidelines, which practically amount to no content moderation at all.
Some of the recent changes have dropped the digital guardrails on controversial topics such as immigration, race, gender identity, as well as language around the LGBTQ+ community, including allowing users to suggest that being gay is a mental illness. That last detail has sent some of the company’s own employees into a rage, according to internal conversations obtained by 404 Media.
“I am LGBT and Mentally Ill,” one employee wrote on an internal Meta forum called Workplace reads, 404 Media reported Thursday. “Just to let you know that I’ll be taking time out to look after my mental health.”
Users on Meta’s platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and Threads, will also be allowed to refer to women as “household objects or property or objects in general,” Black people as “farm equipment,” and transgender individuals as “it,” according to an updated version of Meta’s hateful conduct policy that crossed out the prohibitions.
On Tuesday, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the social media behemoth would rid itself of its third-party fact-checkers, opting instead to replace them with user-generated corrections à la Elon Musk’s “community notes” function on X.
“Fact-checkers have been too politically biased and have destroyed more trust than they’ve created,” Zuckerberg said in a video announcement posted to Facebook. “What started as a movement to be more inclusive has increasingly been used to shut down opinions and shut out people with different ideas, and it’s gone too far.”