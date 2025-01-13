Trump’s Sinister Loyalty Tests Have Already Begun
Trump officials are reportedly asking civil servants a series of alarming questions.
The incoming Trump administration is instituting loyalty tests for longtime bureaucrats.
Specialists at the National Security Council have been getting questioned by incoming Trump officials about who they voted for in November, who they’ve donated to, and what they’ve posted on social media, an official close to the situation told the Associated Press. These nonpolitical NSC employees were initially told they’d be asked to stay on with the new administration.
Some of them have quit in response. This seems to be exactly what the Trump team wants.
“Everybody is going to resign at 12:01 on January 20,” Trump’s national security adviser nominee Mike Waltz told Breitbart News last week. “We’re working through our process to get everybody their clearances and through the transition process now. Our folks know who we want out in the agencies, we’re putting those requests in, and in terms of the detailees they’re all going to go back.”
Waltz continued, stating that “the folks that we’re bringing in are 100 percent aligned with the president’s agenda.”
A mass resignation of national security experts may not bode well for everyday operations at the National Security Council, especially as the new administration takes on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.