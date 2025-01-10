MAGA Republican Suggests Sickening Plan for L.A. Fire Relief

Trump officials are trying to replicate the public health restrictions of Title 42, which was invoked in 2020 as Covid-19 broke out around the world. In doing so, they are tapping into racist ideas that foreigners and minorities carry unfamiliar diseases with them. It’s no surprise that they can’t find a dangerous, easily spread illness like Covid, only isolated sicknesses and fear based on bigotry.

Even in 2020, the use of Title 42 was not clear cut—public health officials and the courts viewed immigration restrictions with skepticism, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the immigration hard-liners Trump is bringing with him for his second term also served in his first term—people such as Stephen Miller, who will be his deputy chief of policy, and Tom Homan, who will serve as the “border czar.”

These officials not only pushed for Title 42 but also came up with the horrific policies such as family separation and the “Muslim ban,” and they are clearly planning to revive or ramp up these efforts as soon as Trump is sworn in again. This time around, it seems that they’ll be looking for weaker justifications than Covid.