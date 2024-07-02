Trump’s Beloved Golf Clubs Have Run Dry—Literally
The bar taps at Donald Trump’s New Jersey clubs are running dry, and it’s not clear when the booze will start flowing again.
Liquor licenses for two of the former presidents clubs in the Garden State expired Sunday as state officials weigh whether or not Trump’s criminal conviction in his New York hush-money trial prevents him from ever renewing the beverage license again. In the meantime, the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control issued interim permits to allow Trump National Golf Club Colts Neck and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster to temporarily sell alcohol until a hearing to determine the clubs’ future beverage sales is held on July 19.
“The final judgment of conviction that raises the prospect of disqualifying Mr. Trump from an interest in a New Jersey liquor license due to the guilty verdict in New York will not be entered until after his sentencing,” a spokesman for the New Jersey attorney general’s office told The Hill, adding that the burden of proof remains on the applicant to prove they meet the requirements for the license.
The Trump Organization has pushed back on the New Jersey investigation, arguing that the conviction should be irrelevant to the clubs’ operation as Trump himself is not the holder of the liquor licenses.
“As previously stated, President Trump is not the holder of any liquor license in New Jersey, and he is not an officer, director or operator of any entity that holds a liquor license in New Jersey,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told The Hill. “These liquor licenses support the livelihoods of many hundreds of hard working New Jersey residents, including bartenders, waiters and waitresses, they service thousands of members, and they contribute millions of dollars to the revenue streams of the State of New Jersey. We sincerely hope that this investigation is not political in nature, and given the foregoing, we feel confident that our licenses will remain unaffected.”