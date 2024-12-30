Steve Bannon Just Took His War With Elon Musk to a Ridiculous Level
The MAGA mastermind has a gift for hyperbole.
Steve Bannon thinks that Americans deserve reparations for having to coexist with immigrants on H-1B visas.
“We haven’t fought these battles over years and years and years to allow American citizens of every race, ethnicity, religion, be gutted by the sociopathic overlords in Silicon Valley,” Bannon opined on his War Room show Monday morning. “David Sacks, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Elon Musk … there’s no reform. We want it gone.… We want reparations for the tech workers that you stole their lives.”
This is another installment in the current schism between the “America First” MAGA faithful and the tech-world MAGA plutocrats who want more high-skilled immigrants. Former presidential candidate and current DOGE co-lead Vivek Ramaswamy started the fire last week by declaring, “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers,” asserting that it was American culture that was leading CEOs to look elsewhere for labor. This talking point was parroted by Elon Musk and other right-wing techies, inviting a MAGA backlash that even included Nikki Haley, the torchbearer of the old GOP establishment who was vanquished by Trump earlier this year.
“There is nothing wrong with American workers or American culture,” Haley wrote. “All you have to do is look at the border and see how many want what we have. We should be investing and prioritizing in Americans, not foreign workers.”
This anti-H-1B energy has culminated in Bannon’s calls for reparations, something usually invoked for African Americans historically disenfranchised by slavery and racism.
“We’re gonna get H-1B visas out, root and stem, and all the workers you brought in. Just like we’re deporting 15 million here, we want them deported, out,” Bannon said later in his show. “And give those jobs to American citizens today … we demand they get reparations. You stole from them.”