Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Team Trump Suddenly Backtracks on Key Campaign Promise

Donald Trump’s Ukraine envoy made a damning confession on the likelihood of the war ending.

Donald Trump speaks at a podium at Mar-a-Lago
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump is backtracking on his big campaign promise to end the Ukraine war in 24 hours, according to his special envoy to Ukraine. 

On Sunday, Keith Kellogg told Fox News that the Russia-Ukraine war would come to a “solvable solution in the near term.” 

“You know, I would like to set a goal on a personal level and professional level. I would say let’s set it at 100 days and move it all the way back and figure a way we can do this in the near term to make sure that the solution is solid, it’s sustainable, and that this war ends,” Kellogg said.

A “near term” timeline is a marked difference from Trump’s bravado on the campaign trail, where he repeatedly bragged that he could end the war in a day or even sooner. Trump himself seems to realize this, telling Time magazine last month that “the Middle East is an easier problem to handle than what’s happening with Russia and Ukraine.” Vladimir Putin has also thrown cold water on Trump’s promises, ignoring the president-elect’s “warnings.”   

Trump is probably going to backtrack on many of his campaign promises, with his supporters in for a rude awakening. The question is whether anyone will call him on it—and if there will be any consequences. 

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump’s Sinister Loyalty Tests Have Already Begun

Trump officials are reportedly asking civil servants a series of alarming questions.

Donald Trump
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images

The incoming Trump administration is instituting loyalty tests for longtime bureaucrats.

Specialists at the National Security Council have been getting questioned by incoming Trump officials about who they voted for in November, who they’ve donated to, and what they’ve posted on social media, an official close to the situation told the Associated Press. These nonpolitical NSC employees were initially told they’d be asked to stay on with the new administration.  

Some of them have quit in response. This seems to be exactly what the Trump team wants.

“Everybody is going to resign at 12:01 on January 20,” Trump’s national security adviser nominee Mike Waltz told Breitbart News last week. “We’re working through our process to get everybody their clearances and through the transition process now. Our folks know who we want out in the agencies, we’re putting those requests in, and in terms of the detailees they’re all going to go back.”

Waltz continued, stating that “the folks that we’re bringing in are 100 percent aligned with the president’s agenda.”

A mass resignation of national security experts may not bode well for everyday operations at the National Security Council, especially as the new administration takes on conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Corrupt Trump Opens the Door for International Bribes

The Trump Organization will be cutting overseas deals with private companies with no regard to conflicts of interest.

Donald Trump speaks at a Pennsylvania campaign event with his daughter Tiffany and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. standing behind him.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump Organization has opened its doors for business—with foreign private companies.

In a departure from Donald Trump’s first term in office, the president-elect’s company released a new ethics agreement Friday that no longer prohibits deals with foreign companies while he is president. The Trump Organization has already reached development agreements for hotels and golf courses in Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. It’s looking to make even more with Israel, hoping to look at properties to build luxury hotels in the country when its brutal war in Gaza ends.

“The scale of corruption will be orders of magnitude greater than what we saw in the first Trump administration,” ethics professor Kathleen Clark of the Washington University School of Law in St. Louis told the Associated Press.

Anyone who wants to be in Trump’s good graces can simply give his business lavish amounts of money. Trump is telling the international business world that he can indeed be bought. The Trump family is also trying to reclaim the lease to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., a doubly corrupt institution in which six different governments spent more than $750,000 in his first term.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Hush-Money Sentencing Could Hit Him Where It Actually Hurts

Donald Trump may face an actual consequence after all.

The sign at the entrance to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey
Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump will face virtually no legal consequences related to his hush-money sentencing, but he will have to endure some undesirable, tangentially connected ramifications as a result.

Trump received an unconditional discharge in New York Friday, stripping the possibility that he would face any fines, court-appointed supervision, or incarceration related to his criminal conviction. But while the president-elect may not be facing the music in the Empire State, Trump is reportedly at risk of losing his liquor license in New Jersey due to Friday’s proceedings.

New Jersey law prohibits the distribution of licenses to anyone convicted of a crime “involving moral turpitude.” The state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control issued a notice following Trump’s hearing that the agency “will proceed in determining whether President-elect Trump is qualified to continue to hold an interest in the licenses,” according to a statement obtained by Forbes.

Liquor licenses for two of Trump’s clubs in the Garden State expired in July while state officials weighed whether his criminal conviction would prevent him from ever renewing the beverage license again.

“The final judgment of conviction that raises the prospect of disqualifying Mr. Trump from an interest in a New Jersey liquor license due to the guilty verdict in New York will not be entered until after his sentencing,” a spokesman for the New Jersey attorney general’s office told The Hill at the time, adding that the burden of proof remains on the applicant to prove they meet the requirements for the license.

The Trump Organization pushed back on the New Jersey investigation, arguing that the conviction should be irrelevant to the clubs’ operation as Trump himself is not the holder of the liquor licenses.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Appointee Has Unhinged Plan for Purging Government Workers

Donald Trump’s pick for national security adviser doesn’t seem to actually want to ensure national security.

Representative Mike Waltz walks in the Capitol
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Mike Waltz

Donald Trump’s incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, wants to get rid of all the nonpolitical appointees and career intelligence officials on the National Security Council, so that the president-elect will be surrounded by loyalists and face absolutely no accountability once he’s in the White House.

Waltz told Breitbart News Thursday that he hopes to oust career intelligence officials from the FBI, CIA, and NSA, among other agencies, from the NSC. These officials traditionally help the president make informed decisions about foreign and domestic affairs.

“Everybody is going to resign at 12:01 on January 20,” Waltz said in a phone interview with Breitbart. “We’re working through our process to get everybody their clearances and through the transition process now. Our folks know who we want out in the agencies, we’re putting those requests in, and in terms of the detailees they’re all going to go back.”

Why does Waltz want them out? Well, they aren’t all Trumpers, for one thing, so they’d be more likely to push back on the president-elect’s stupider impulses to, say, try to acquire Greenland or something. More crucially, these detailees have the tendency to report up the chain of command on the White House’s activities, a totally normal thing to do, unless you’re trying to get away with something you don’t want anyone to know about. Officials doing their jobs properly can become a huge problem when it comes time for them to testify about stuff later on.

That’s what happened with Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who joined the National Security Council as an expert on Ukraine in 2018. The next year, he testified about an “improper” phone call Trump made to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, pressuring the foreign leader to investigate Trump’s Democratic rivals.

According to Breitbart, “Waltz told Breitbart News that he is taking very serious steps to ensure that there are no more Vindmans.”

It’s not clear how serious Waltz’s threat is, but he shared the article in a post on X Friday, captioning it “Day 1.”

Vindman responded to Waltz’s comments in an X post of his own Friday, saying that ensuring only political loyalists could serve on the NSC set a “dangerous precedent.”

“Such an approach will have a chilling effect on senior policy staff across the government. Talented professionals, wary of being dismissed for principled stances or offering objective advice, will either self-censor or forgo service altogether,” Vindman said. “This undermines the very purpose of the NSC: to provide the president with the best possible advice as well as the coordinating team to advance U.S. national security interests.

“The implications of this loyalty-above-competence model are dire. By purging the NSC of apolitical, experienced professionals, Trump and Waltz are hollowing out the institutional expertise required to navigate complex global challenges,” Vindman wrote. “This will create a policy apparatus incapable of discerning sound policies from reckless impulses—or worse, one that actively disregards legal and ethical obligations to implement Trump’s personal whims.”

Read what Trump is doing without advice:
Trump Sends Idiot Son on Futile Mission
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans Plan Deadly Cuts to Government as L.A. Fires Spread

House Republicans have released a potential “menu” of government cuts—all of which are guaranteed to make it harder for Californians to recover.

Mike Johnson raises the gavel and smiles in the Capitol
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Republicans have begun devising plans to slash health care and environmental protections as wildfires engulf Los Angeles County. 

The GOP is aiming to cut $5.7 trillion from the budget over the next 10 years, and is considering cuts to important government services like welfare, climate protections, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act to get there. They then want to use that money to pay for Trump’s draconian immigration plans and tax breaks for the wealthiest Americans, according to Politico. 

These potential cuts are “not intended to serve as a proposal, but instead as a menu of potential spending reductions for members to consider,” one GOP source told Politico. But the specific policies on the list, such as Joe Biden’s beta version of the Green New Deal, electric vehicle tax credits, the  Affordable Care Act, and even food stamps, seem like cruelly ironic things to cut while the country experiences yet another horrifying climate disaster. 

“The Republican ‘menu’ cuts food and health care for low income people to put more money in the pockets of the rich,” said Aaron Fritschner, deputy chief of staff to Representative Don Beyer. “Even the item names are dystopian: $490B Medicare cut= ‘Strengthen Medicare For Seniors.’ Cutting food for low income people= ‘Ending Cradle-To-Grave Dependence.” 

The viability of these cuts remains to be seen, as Republicans have already experienced infighting over budget reconciliation. Speaker Mike Johnson has thus far agreed to $2.5 trillion in cuts. 

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Mark Zuckerberg Goes Full MAGA With Change in Hiring Policies

Zuckerberg has embraced the anti-DEI discourse.

A photo of Mark Zuckerberg is seen behind a phone screen displaying the Meta logo
Drew Angerer/AFP/Getty Images

MAGA Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta announced Friday that it would be repealing all diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

An employee memo from Meta’s vice president of human resources Janelle Gale, which was obtained by Axios, announced five major changes to Meta’s “hiring, development and procurement practices,” amid the shifting “legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in the United States”—i.e., the return of Donald Trump.

Gale announced that Meta would scatter its DEI team, pull the plug on its equity and inclusion programs, roll back efforts to work with diverse-owned suppliers, and scrap its representation goals and “diverse slate approach” to hiring, which ensured that a diverse pool of candidates was considered for every open position.

“We believe there are other ways to build an industry-leading workforce and leverage teams made up of world-class people from all types of backgrounds,” Gale wrote in the memo.

Gale’s memo tops off a week of disturbing developments at the company, signaling a total meltdown on the part of “Zuckerbucks,” who seems to be giving in to his anti-woke fantasies in preparation for Trump’s return to the White House later this month. He even did a three-hour interview with Joe Rogan—marking his MAGA transformation as complete.

Earlier this week, Zuckerberg announced that Meta will scrap its third-party fact-checking service in favor of community notes and allow for a larger range of opinions about issues such a immigration and gender. He also said that the company will raise the threshold for what posts need to be removed. The lack of digital guardrails now allows users to freely suggest that being gay is a mental illness, among other things that make it more disastrous to go online and dangerous to be offline.

Meta also announced that Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO Dana White, a close Trump ally, would be joining its board of directors. When Meta’s own employees complained about White’s hiring, the company purporting to be going all in on free speech censored them. A new era of internet speech is off to a great start, it seems!

But at the end of the day, Facebook is just a useless AI-generated content farm now, not a real website, Instagram is for ads, and Threads is for … no one? Maybe the people who are reading this article. The jury is still out on that one.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Rudy Giuliani Lands Himself in a Whole New Heap of Legal Trouble

Rudy Giuliani has been found in contempt for the second time this week.

Rudy Giuliani
Alex Kent/Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday held Rudy Giuliani in contempt for continuing to defame two Georgia election workers. 

In a federal courtroom in Washington, D.C. Judge Beryl Howell ripped into Giuliani for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss despite signing a previous agreement to stop doing so. This is the second time Giuliani has been found in contempt this week, after another judge ruled he was failing to comply with discovery requirements in the defamation case.

Friday’s proceedings concerned how Giuliani, despite losing the defamation case against him, continued to make false statements against the two women who served as poll workers in the 2020 election. 

“Mr. Giuliani engaged in the worst kind of defamation,” Howell said during the verdict, attacking him for playing the victim in the case. “It is outrageous and shameful.”

Even before proceedings began, Giuliani was on the offensive, attacking Howell as “bloodthirsty” and trying to speak over her. He even retweeted an attack on her after the courtroom was called to order. 

X screenshot Kyle Cheney @kyledcheney Giuliani is attacking Howell even as the hearing is underway. screenshot of Rudy Giuliani retweeting Ted Goodman

During the hearing, Freeman and Moss’s attorney noted that the massive $148 million judgment against Giuliani hadn’t stopped him from repeating his lies about the 2020 poll workers, and asked the judge to impose a $20,000 fine against Giuliani for every violation of the ruling. In response, Giuliani’s lawyer, Eden Quainton, tried to relitigate the entire defamation ruling against him—and Howell wasn’t having it. 

X screenshot Jordan Fischer @JordanOnRecord: Giuliani's attorney, Eden Quainton, gets up and starts trying to relitigate the defamation question by arguing Giuliani genuinely believes what he's saying. Judge Howell: We're not doing that today.

“I’m going to move on. This really is a waste of time,” Howell added as Quainton continued to claim that Donald Trump’s former attorney really believed what he was saying. She then called out Quainton’s client, pointing out that Giuliani hasn’t appeared to learn his lesson. 

“So what you’re saying is that this defamation is never going to stop. He believed it in 2020 when he made the original statements. He believed it all throughout the trial. He believes it today. That’s chilling,” Howell said

Giuliani keeps embarrassing himself further and further following his efforts to try to help Trump overturn the 2020 election results. He initially tried to get out of Friday’s court appearance by claiming his life was in danger due to terrorism threats. Despite being ordered to pay Freeman and Wandrea Moss $148 million, he’s been less than forthcoming, leading to a new trial and public outbursts. 

Unlike other Trump cronies, Giuliani isn’t getting any support from the president-elect or a plum job in the White House, either. It looks like the man once called “America’s mayor” may be close to rock bottom.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Biden Rushes to Block Some of Trump’s Mass Deportations

Joe Biden is upping immigration protections.

Joe Biden points while speaking
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security announced Friday that it will extend the temporary protected status of hundreds of thousands of South American immigrants living in the United States.

It’s a final Hail Mary by the Biden administration for undocumented immigrants, with little more than a week left on the clock before President-elect Donald Trump takes the White House.

The department noted that roughly 600,000 Venezuelans and more than 200,000 Salvadorans living in the U.S. would be permitted to stay for another 18 months, while the program maintaining their status faces an uncertain future under Trump.

Homeland Security cited “environmental conditions” in El Salvador, such as heavy storms, “that prevent individuals from returning,” as well as a “severe humanitarian emergency” in Venezuela under the “Maduro regime.” Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was sworn in on Friday for a third six-year term, despite a six-month-long election dispute and international condemnation.

The extension of temporary protected status stands in stark contrast to the proposed policies of Trump, who has made aggressive immigration reform a cornerstone of his second-term agenda. The forty-seventh president has effectively promised a full-throttled immigration crackdown, including attacking birthright citizenship and ordering high-profile ICE raids against undocumented immigrants, which he plans to initiate as soon as his first day in office.

On Wednesday, Trump’s longtime immigration adviser Stephen Miller previewed some of Trump’s forthcoming policies in a meeting with Senate Republicans, revealing the administration’s intention to leverage Title 42—a pandemic-era public health policy—to expel immigrants from the country before they can request asylum, continue construction on Trump’s border wall, and heavily wield the Immigration and Nationality Act in order to allow more state and local law enforcement to assist ICE.

Years of Trump’s anti-immigrant rhetoric should be taken as a sign of his beliefs. During his recent presidential campaign, the MAGA leader leaned on appalling language that recalled Adolf Hitler’s fascistic verbiage designed to dehumanize his enemies. Trump referred to his political rivals—the GOP-anointed “Communists, Marxists, Fascists, and Radical Left Thugs”—as “vermin” and claimed that immigrants are “destroying the blood of our country.”

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Wants to Retake One of His Biggest Corruption Tools in D.C.

A Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital may be back soon.

Trump International Hotel sign in Washington, D.C.
Erin Scott/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is looking to reclaim one of his most useful tools of corruption: the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday that the president-elect’s real estate company is in negotiations to take back the hotel, which is owned by the federal government but currently leased to the Hilton hotel chain. Eric Trump met with the bank in control of the hotel’s lease at Mar-a-Lago this week, according to sources who spoke with the Journal, although the discussions were inconclusive.

The Trump International Hotel was a hotbed for corruption and foreign conflicts of interest during Trump’s first term. Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, for example, spent at least $259,724 at the hotel in 2017 while he was under investigation for money laundering. He used the presidential suite, which at the time was $10,000 per night.

Saudi officials spent at least $164,929 from late 2017 through 2018, and Trump approved a $1.3 billion weapons sale to the country shortly afterward. In all, at least six governments spent more than $750,000 at the hotel during Trump’s first administration.

“Anyone looking to curry favor with his administration could simply walk over to his namesake hotel a couple of blocks from the White House and flash cash,” executive director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Noah Bookbinder said in 2021.

The hotel is now a Waldorf Astoria. The Trumps could reacquire it for at least $300 million.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington