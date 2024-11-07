Russia Throws Cold Water All Over Trump’s Ability to End Ukraine War
Even the Kremlin knows Donald Trump can’t magically end the war in Ukraine.
The Kremlin is already shutting down Trump’s claim of military genius.
During the 2024 presidential campaign, the president-elect said repeatedly that he could end Russia’s two-year-long invasion of Ukraine in just 24 hours. Dmitri Peskov, the Kremlin’s press secretary, provided a more realistic assessment on Thursday.
“Of course, it was a bit of an exaggeration when he said he would do it overnight,” Peskov said. However, the press secretary also admitted what we all already know: that Moscow is happy with a Trump presidency.
“If the new administration seeks peace rather than continued conflict, it will be better than the previous one,” Peskov added.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented directly on Trump’s wild claim in his first comments following the election results. Speaking at a discussion club in Sochi, Putin first praised Trump for surviving his assassination attempt in July, calling him a “real man,” and then congratulated the president-elect. But the Russian president did not commit to anything regarding the war in Ukraine or ending it quickly, stating, “I do not know what is going to happen now. I have no clue.”