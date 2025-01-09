Elon Musk Suddenly Backtracks on His Biggest DOGE Promise

“Do you think the $2 trillion is a realistic number now that you’re looking more closely at it?” Penn asked.

“I think we’ll try for $2 trillion. I think that’s the best-case outcome,” Musk responded. “But I do think that you kind of have to have some overage. I think if we try for $2 trillion, we’ve got a good shot at getting one [trillion].”

This is vindicating for budget specialists who have been deeply skeptical about Musk’s claims from the jump, as cutting $2 trillion from a $6.8 trillion budget is essentially unfeasible.