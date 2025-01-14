This May Be the Worst Two Minutes From Hegseth’s Confirmation Hearing
Donald Trump’s pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, struggled to answer a series of questions from Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono.
Donald Trump’s defense secretary nominee, Pete Hegseth, refused to answer a series of important questions during his confirmation hearing Tuesday.
“I have read multiple reports of your regularly being drunk at work, including by people who worked with you at Fox News,” Senator Mazie Hirono asked Hegseth. “Do you know that being drunk at work is prohibited for service members under the UCMJ (Uniform Code of Military Justice)?”
“Senator, those are multiple false reports peddled by NBC News—”
“I’m not hearing the answer to my question,’ Hirono said while Hegseth tried to speak over her.
“You recently promised some of my Republican colleagues that you stopped drinking, and won’t drink if confirmed, correct?” she continued. Hegseth confirmed it to be “absolutely” true.
“Will you resign as secretary of defense if you drink on the job, which is a 24/7 position?” Hirono followed up.
Hegseth started to answer the question indirectly, prompting Hirono to repeat the question. Hegseth again deflected. “I’m not hearing an answer to my question, so I will move on,” Hirono said again calmly.
Hegseth has been accused by former co-workers of being drunk on the job, even reportedly once yelling, “Kill all Muslims” while inebriated at a work event.
Hirono then moved on to questions about using police and the military against protesters.
“In 2020, then-President Trump directed former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to shoot protesters in the legs in downtown D.C., an order Secretary Esper refused to comply with. Would you carry out such an order from President Trump?” asked Hirono, referring to the Black Lives Matter protests that summer.
“I was in the National Guard unit that was in Lafayette Square during those events—”
Hirono interrupted, asking her question again: “Would you carry out an order to shoot protesters in the legs, as directed to Secretary Esper?” Hegseth continued talking while she talked.
“You know what, that sounds to me that you will comply with such an order; you will shoot protesters in the leg,” Hirono replied. “Moving on!”