Nancy Mace Triggered When Democrat Calls Out Her Transphobic Scam
Nancy Mace freaked out over the comments.
MAGA Representative Nancy Mace had a serious meltdown Tuesday after being triggered by a Democratic colleague calling her out during a meeting of the House Oversight Committee.
The incident took place shortly after the House voted to pass an anti-transgender bill that bars “biological men” from participating in women’s sports.
Representative Jasmine Crockett, a Democrat from Texas, took a shot at Mace and other Republicans for putting a target on the “most vulnerable in our country” instead of actually caring about the issues brought by their constituents.
“The fact that you just sat up there and somehow figured out how to tie trans folk to your argument makes no sense to me but let me tell you something: Trans people ain’t going nowhere, just like when the racists wanted to make sure that Black people somehow were going to be dismissed in this country, we ain’t left either,” Crockett said.
Crockett continued, referring to Mace’s selling merchandise off of her efforts to keep trans women out of bathrooms. “Somebody’s campaign coffers are really struggling right now, so she’s going to keep saying ‘trans trans trans’ so that people will feel threatened,” Crockett said. “And child, listen. I want y’all to tell me—”
“I am no child,” Mace interjected. “Do not call me a child! I am no child! Don’t even start, I am a grown woman. I am 47 years old.”
Mace continued to speak over Crockett as Committee Chair James Comer attempted to call the lawmakers to order.
“If you want to take it outside—” Mace threatened, before cutting herself off.
Rather than face repercussions for her outburst, seemingly inviting a fellow lawmaker to physically fight, Comer bent over backward to make it OK.
“What the gentlelady said was, ‘We can take this outside if you want,’ and that could mean we could go outside and have a cup of coffee, or perhaps a beer, and you know we have lots of conversations outside,” Comer said, obviously scrambling for some reason why he shouldn’t censure Mace.
“Seriously, Mr. Chairman?” asked an incredulous Representative Maxwell Frost, a Democrat from Florida.
Comer ruled that it was “OK” for Mace to say whatever she wanted, because her meaning was unclear, but Mace was far from done with her tantrum.
“And remember, it’s a slippery slope you’re going down,” Comer said.
“Oh, you’re going down a slippery slope?” Frost replied. “So just to be clear, we can ask, we can threaten violence on someone as long as we’re—”
“I did not threaten violence! I threatened no violence! I threatened no violence!” Mace interjected once again. She kept shouting over Frost and Comer. “You’re making shit up as you go along. You might want to figure this one out.”
Mace has a penchant for posting obnoxiously on X to insist that she is a “REAL WOMAN,” and brag that her transphobic hate speech triggers liberal snowflakes—but it seems the lawmaker couldn’t just take a simple note on her money-making grift. The simple answer here appears to be, if you don’t want to be treated like a child, don’t act like one.