Trump’s A.G. Pick Adds Huge Asterisk to Birthright Citizenship

Meanwhile, three other Greenlanders said they weren’t the slightest bit interested in becoming U.S. citizens. One man said he would like to “stick with” the current Danish government. Another noted that he would “prefer to be with Denmark than with the U.S.”

“The United States used to be a place that was sort of admired here, and basically all the goodwill that they used to have is almost gone now,” said a third man.

This is consistent with other reports indicating that there isn’t much enthusiasm for a Trump takeover. Earlier this month, Trump sent his idiot son on a futile mission to the world’s largest island to drum up hype for his bad idea. However, the event they held with supposed MAGA fans was completely staged, according to local reports. Instead of finding actual supporters, staffers reportedly just rounded up a group of “homeless and socially disadvantaged” people who are often outside the supermarket directly across from the hotel where the event took place, put them in some merch, and filmed them.