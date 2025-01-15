Trump Attorney General Pick Refuses to Answer One Telling Question
Pam Bondi admitted she’s ready to spread Donald Trump’s biggest lie.
Pam Bondi tried to weasel her way out of admitting that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, during her confirmation hearing for U.S. attorney general Wednesday.
Bondi, who received the nomination only after Matt Gaetz was canned for being a sexual predator, faced some questioning from Senator Dick Durbin regarding her past loyalty to the president-elect.
“Ms Bondi, you are one of four Trump personal lawyers that he has already selected for top positions in the Department of Justice. You joined Mr. Trump in working to overturn the 2020 election. You repeatedly described investigations and prosecutions of Mr. Trump as ‘witch hunts,’” Durbin told Bondi.
“To my knowledge Donald Trump has never acknowledged the legal results of the 2020 election,” he continued. “Are you prepared to say under oath without reservation that Donald Trump lost the presidential contest to Joe Biden in 2020?”
“Ranking member Durbin, President Biden is the president of the United States. He was duly sworn in, and he is the president of the United States,” Bondi replied, avoiding a straightforward answer. “There was a peaceful transition of power; President Trump left office and was overwhelmingly elected in 2024.”
Durbin then reframed the question, asking Bondi if she “had any doubts” that Joe Biden won the Electoral College in 2020.
“All I can tell you as a prosecutor is from my first-hand experience.… When I went to Pennsylvania as an advocate for the [Trump] campaign … I saw many things there. But do I accept the results? Of course I do. Do I agree with what happened? I saw so much,” Bondi rambled. “No one on either side of the aisle should want there to be any issues with election integrity in our country. We should all want our elections to be free and fair, and the rules and the laws to be followed.”
“I think that question deserved a yes or no,” Durbin bluntly replied. “And I think the length of your answer is an indication that you weren’t prepared to answer yes.”
Durbin continued. “Have you heard the recording of President Trump on January 2, 2021, when he urged the secretary of state of Georgia to quote ‘find 11,780 votes’ and declare him the winner of that state?”
“No, I’ve heard about it through clips, but no, Senator …” said Bondi.
“What was your reaction to President Trump making that call?”
Bondi stumbled a bit. “I would have to listen to the tape, Senator.”
“Well that quote that I give you is exact. He said to the Georgia secretary of state, ‘Find 11,780 votes.’
Bondi said that the call was long and the quote may have been taken out of context.
Bondi is a former lawyer for Trump, representing him during his first impeachment trial.