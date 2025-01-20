These Two Planned Trump Pardons Are His Most Dangerous Yet
Donald Trump is planning to pardon a slew of January 6 protesters.
President Donald Trump plans to pardon people convicted for participation in the January 6 Capitol riot, which may include two of its organizers: Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, ABC News reported Monday.
Rhodes and Tarrio were both convicted for seditious conspiracy, a Civil-War era charge, and were sentenced to 18 years and 22 years in prison, respectively. Tarrio’s sentence was the longest of any January 6 defendant.
Federal prosecutors previously described Tarrio as the driving force behind the masses of self-described “Western chauvinist” Proud Boys who arrived in Washington on January 6. Several of his organization’s leaders were the first to enter the U.S. Capitol. Earlier this month, Tarrio requested a pardon from prison via his lawyer.
In addition to pardoning those who have already been convicted, the Justice Department is also expected to dismiss cases that have not yet gone to trial, a Trump transition official told CNN.
This sets a disturbing precedent that the president could potentially push to dismiss any charges placed against his supporters—even the most dangerous.