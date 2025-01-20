Trump Plans to Unleash Dizzying Array of Executive Orders on Day One
Donald Trump is expected to use his inauguration to sign dozens of executive orders covering immigration, climate, and more.
Donald Trump has a massive lineup of executive orders prepped and ready to sign.
Trump is expected to sign dozens of executive orders after he’s sworn in around noon on Monday. They will focus on immigration, the DEI culture wars, energy, and more. Fox News estimates Trump will sign more than 200 orders, while NBC News reports he will sign at least 50 and perhaps over 100.
A source familiar with the orders told Fox News that he will declare a national emergency at the border, designate drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, direct the military to focus on the southern border, end Biden-era energy policies, terminate the “Green New Deal” (perhaps a reference to the Inflation Reduction Act), and exit the Paris Climate Accords.
“The president is issuing a historic series of executive orders and actions that will fundamentally reform the American government, including the complete and total restoration of American sovereignty,” the official said to Fox News.
Trump is also expected to sign an executive order ending birthright citizenship, a White House official said Monday. The Guardian’s Lauren Gambino also noted that the orders will pause refugee resettlement for “at least four months” and “end asylum.”
Semafor is reporting that one executive order will be aimed at establishing a version of the Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk and (for now) Vivek Ramaswamy, into every federal agency.
The legal ramifications of these orders—particularly ending birthright citizenship, which is a constitutional amendment—are yet to be seen.