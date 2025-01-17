Trump’s Homeland Security Pick Gives Telling Answer on Disaster Relief
Kristi Noem wouldn’t commit to stopping Donald Trump from waging war on disaster funds.
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem struggled to commit to giving disaster relief to all Americans during her confirmation hearing Friday, because it wasn’t exactly what Donald Trump had said.
Senator Richard Blumenthal pressed Noem on Trump’s recent statements threatening to withhold disaster relief from California as it suffers from devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County.
“I am really disappointed with some of the statements that President-elect Trump has made,” Blumenthal said. He cited the president-elect’s own words when he claimed that if California Governor Gavin Newsom failed to reinstate Trump-era policies in his state, “we won’t give him money to put out all his fires, and we don’t give him the money to put out his fires. He’s got problems.”
“The spectre is there of potential discrimination based on politics,” Blumenthal explained. “Withholding money from California or other states. It’s not an unfounded fear. In the last administration there were public reports about President Trump withholding money from the state of Washington because of his disagreements with Governor Inslee.”
Blumenthal said he was also concerned about his own Democratic-led state, Connecticut, which had suffered from intense floods, noting that “these natural disasters are going to become more frequent.
“I assume you will agree with me that withholding disaster relief, by President Trump or any other chief executive of the United States, is a violation of his duty, and of law?” Blumenthal asked, testing to see if Noem was willing to speak against Trump.
She was not.
“Well Senator, leadership has consequences, and looking at the tragedy that’s happening in California is—” Noem started.
“I want to ask you, uh ‘yes or no,’ with all due respect. It’s an easy—” Blumenthal interjected.
“What’s happening in California is the ramification of many decisions over many years,” Noem continued, though it is still unclear what amount of the destruction was the result of alleged government and resource mismanagement. “But under my leadership at the Department of Homeland Security, there will be no political bias to how disaster relief is delivered to the American people.”
Blumenthal then asked whether Noem would stand up to Trump if he decided he didn’t want to allocate money because he didn’t like the governor or the politics of that state, such as Connecticut.
“Senator, in three days President Trump will take an oath to uphold the Constitution and the rule of law in this country, and I’ll be glad to have him back,” Noem said. “I don’t speak to hypotheticals, which is what you’re asking me to do. But what I will tell you is as secretary, I will do the same, I will deliver the programs as the laws dictate—”
“Well, it’s more than a hypothetical, with all due respect,” Blumenthal said, before apologizing for interrupting her.
“It’s more than a hypothetical. It’s based on experience with President Trump withholding money from Washington state and elsewhere. I need to know from you, will you stand up to the president and say no?” Blumenthal pressed, asking about the fate of the hundred billion dollars that had been appropriated for disaster relief during the last session of Congress. “Would you say no to the president if he withholds that money?”
“Sir, I don’t know about the scenarios that you’re referencing with President Trump, but I will tell you is that if given the chance to be secretary of homeland security that I will deliver the programs according to the law and that it will be done with no political bias,” Noem said.
“So you pledge to allocate and distribute that hundred billion dollars?” Blumenthal asked.
“According to how the program is written with no political bias,” Noem confirmed. “Every American deserves to be there and have disaster relief the same as their neighbors.”
Blumenthal confirmed that this was “basically following the law.”