Mike Johnson May Have Screwed Himself by Replacing Intel Chair
Mike Johnson removed Mike Turner as head of the House Intelligence Committee.
Representative Rick Crawford will be the next House Intelligence Committee chair following his colleague Mike Turner’s unceremonious removal by Speaker Mike Johnson Wednesday.
Politico reported Thursday that Johnson will name Crawford to the position following Turner’s removal on Donald Trump’s orders. The move was a surprise even to the Republicans on the panel, and some in the GOP are angry at Johnson for how he handled the move.
“He dragged Mike along,” one senior House Republican said, speaking anonymously.
Another Republican warned that Johnson had just “cost himself political capital,” while a third warned that Turner was ready to go scorched earth.
“Mike’s never going to vote for another fucking thing around here again,” the third Republican said. “He’s mad.”
One Democrat, Representative Jim Himes, said Turner’s ouster “sends a shiver down my spine,” adding that Turner wasn’t a Republican who was quick to “bend the knee” to Trump and kept his “eyes on the prize” of oversight.
Trump sought Turner’s removal because he “believes that Turner is basically an intel community sycophant,” one source told The Daily Beast Wednesday. Johnson has said Trump was not involved in the decision.
Turner has warned of Russian propaganda “being uttered” on the House floor, and voted to certify Joe Biden’s win in 2020, putting himself in Trump and many conservatives’ crosshairs. Turner’s decision last year to back the reauthorization of Section 702 also has drawn the ire of the right, as well as the ACLU, for its potential to spy on Americans without a warrant.
Meanwhile, Crawford voted against Ukraine aid last year, in contrast to Turner’s staunch support of the country following its invasion by Russia. Turner’s departure will be seen as good news to the MAGA right who oppose any further aid to Ukraine, and Crawford’s appointment gives Trump a firm loyalist at the top a powerful House committee, getting rid of another possible critic of his national security decisions.