Republicans Are Already Looking for Ways to Hand Trump a Third Term
The first effort is a troll. But others will follow.
With Donald Trump limited to just four years as president, his MAGA acolytes are cooking up ways to keep him in office for at least one more term in the White House.
Representative Andy Ogles formally pitched the idea in the House on Thursday, filing a joint resolution to amend the Constitution’s Twenty-Second Amendment so that the executive branch leader could serve “for up to but no more than three terms.”
“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” the text of the joint resolution reads.
The term-limiting amendment was ratified in 1951, after President Franklin D. Roosevelt served a whopping four terms. Previously, the two-term limit had been an unofficial precedent set by George Washington. But the language of Ogles’s switch would, conveniently, pretty much only aid Trump, while simultaneously excluding another popular former U.S. leader from competing to retake the White House: President Barack Obama.
Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal,” the Tennessee Republican said in a statement. “He is dedicated to restoring the republic and saving our country, and we, as legislators and as states, must do everything in our power to support him.”
Staying in power longer than legally allowed is a pipe dream that Trump has already mused about several times. In a private meeting with the House Republican conference in November, the 78-year-old openly joked about running for a third term, telling the crowd that they could “figure something else out.”
“I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say he’s so good we got to figure something else out,” Trump said at the time, while laughing.
Ogles’s idea has an almost zero percent chance of becoming reality. As outlined in Article 5 of the Constitution, any such change requires at least two-thirds of the Senate and the House to agree on the modification, with that change then requiring ratification by a minimum of three-quarters of states in the nation.
A second approach to repealing the term-limiting amendment could be via a Constitutional Convention, though two-thirds of states would need to support the motion to have one at all, and any proposed changes to an amendment would still require ratification by three-fourths of the states.