Republican Senator Finally Finds a Spine on Trump’s Trash Defense Pick
Without Lisa Murkowski, Pete Hegseth can only afford to lose three more votes.
Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski announced Thursday that she will vote against Pete Hegseth’s confirmation for secretary of defense because he’s inexperienced and undisciplined.
Murkowski’s decision about Hegseth’s nomination comes just days after his former sister-in-law accused him of making his second wife fear for her safety with his “volatile and threatening conduct.” The Alaska Republican announced her decision in a post on X, in which she cited her “significant concerns.”
“After thorough evaluation, I must conclude that I cannot in good conscience support his nomination for Secretary of Defense,” Murkowski wrote. “I did not make this decision lightly; I take my constitutional responsibility to provide advice and consent with the utmost seriousness.
“Managing the Department of Defense requires vast experience and expertise as the department is one of the most complex and powerful organizations in the world, and Mr. Hegseth’s prior roles in his career do not demonstrate to me that he is prepared for such immense responsibility,” Murkowski wrote, adding that Hegseth was facing allegations of “financial mismanagement and problems with the workplace culture he fostered.”
Hegseth has been accused of regularly abusing alcohol, according to some of his colleagues at Fox News and his family members.
Murkowski wrote that she was concerned what message it would send to women in the armed services, or those hoping to join, if Hegseth was appointed, considering his past statements about how women were not fit for combat.
The senator also addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct against Hegseth, including those in a shocking 2017 police report accusing him of raping an attendee at a Republican women’s conference in Monterey, California.
While he has vehemently denied these allegations, Hegseth has admitted to several other scandals, including five affairs that he had during his first marriage. It seems that his apparent lack of character became just too much for Murkowski to support.
“While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces,” Murkowski wrote. “These behaviors starkly contrast the values and discipline expected of servicemembers. Men and women in uniform are held accountable for such actions, and they deserve leaders who uphold these same standards.”