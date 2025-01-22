Trump’s Defense Pick Reportedly Questioned Women’s Right to Vote
Every new allegation against Pete Hegseth gets even more alarming.
Pete Hegseth doesn’t think women deserve the right to vote, according to his ex-sister-in-law.
NBC reported on Tuesday that senators received the affidavit of Danielle Hegseth that contained new allegations against Hegseth, including that he regularly passed out from alcohol abuse and made his second wife fear for her life. Senator Jack Reed noted that the affidavit contained claims that Hegseth’s ex-wife Samantha also an “escape plan” and a “safe word” in case things went too far.
Within Reed’s review of the affidavit was another deeply alarming claim: Hegseth reportedly believed that “women should not vote or work and that Christians needed to have more children so they could overtake the Muslim population.” This backwards and racist take perfectly aligns with the brand of warrior Christian nationalism he’s been subscribing to for years.
This is the same man who described our current historical moment as “much like the 11th century.”
“We don’t want to fight, but, like our fellow Christians one thousand years ago, we must,” he once wrote. “Arm yourself—metaphorically, intellectually, physically. Our fight is not with guns. Yet.”
The latest allegations come after Hegseth’s confirmation hearing last week. Many expected him to be confirmed before this news came out.